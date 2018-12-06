Master basic coding with this beginner-friendly course bundle

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle ($39, originally $1,370.95; store.cnn.com).

If there's any skill that's sure to help you in your professional career, it's coding.

Earlier this year, the job of software developer was named the best job to have by U.S. News & World Report, which took into account the most important aspects of a job, from salary to work-life balance. CNN ranked being a mobile app developer as the top job of 2018, with median pay for the position being $97,100.

Obviously, knowing how to code and do it well is in high demand. But it can be challenging to know where to start building your skills, especially if you didn't major in a relevant field like computer science. The good news? It isn't too late to learn. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects over 30% employment growth for developers between 2016 and 2026, with over 250,000 jobs opening up, according to U.S. News.

The Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle ($39, originally $1,370.95; store.cnn.com) is a beginner-friendly bundle of nine courses and 619 lessons that features over 73 hours of professionally led instruction. At just $39, it's an incredibly affordable way to kickstart your coding career. You'll also receive lifetime access to the courses and material, so you can learn on your own time and at your own pace.

Here's a look at the courses included in this bundle.

Basic Introduction To C++ For Beginners (3 hours, 42 lessons; $199.99 value)

The bundle starts off with C++, one of the most crucial programming languages, which many people don't learn just because it can be so difficult. In this course, you'll develop a solid foundation through gradual, hands-on guidance. By the end, you'll understand concepts from variables and functions to object-oriented programming and even know how to write your own C++ programs from scratch.

Become A Full-Stack Web Developer: Beginner To Advanced (19.5 hours, 173 lessons; $199.99 value)

This full-stack primer will help you master core development tools like HTML, CSS, PHP and Bootstrap in order to start building your own programming projects from start to finish. You'll develop skills right away that you can apply in miniprojects that will test your ability to fetch data, build shopping carts and work with online payments.

Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 and CSS3 (11 hours, 77 lessons; $199.99 value)

By getting comfortable with HTML, CSS3 and even some jQuery in this course, you'll learn how to start building and developing your own unique and responsive website. You'll be taught how to adjust your design for different screen sizes, where to find free resources like images, icons and fonts to personalize your site, and how to optimize your site for search engines and page loading speeds.

JavaScript Essentials: Get Started With Web Coding (4 hours, 45 lessons; $199.99 value)

JavaScript is one of the easier programming languages to learn, but is absolutely essential if you want to do any sort of web development. It's also considered a great gateway into learning other more complex programming languages. In this course, you'll explore different JavaScript components and functionalities and learn how to create interactive online content by adding JavaScript to your web pages.

C# 7 and .NET Core 2.0 Recipes (5 hours, 44 lessons; $124 value)

C# is described as a "multi-paradigm programming language" that provides "support for software engineering principles." In this course, you'll get an introduction to both C# and .NET in addition to guidance on some of the more advanced concepts included in C#, such as delegates, lambda expressions and LINQ.

The Complete Google Go Programming Course for Beginners (5 hours, 51 lessons; $199.99 value)

Google Go is a programming language created by developers at Google who were hoping to solve issues they saw facing conventional computer languages. In this lesson you'll get an introduction to Google Go, touch on variables and constants in the language, and cover other more advanced topics like arrays, slices and range loops.

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming Easy as Pie (10.5 hours, 54 lessons; $49 value)

Python is often regarded as one of the easiest but most important programming languages to know. It's used by top companies like Dropbox and Pinterest. In this course, you'll learn not only to write clean code, but also to automate manual work and implement machine learning techniques.

Java Programming for Beginners (8 hours, 50 lessons; $99 value)

Arguably the most commonly used programming language, Java is a part of virtually every app or website. Through exploration of the basics of Java syntax and a full understanding of Java SE programming, you'll learn to write full programs with no problem by the end of this course.

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide (7 hours, 83 lessons; $99 value)

Referred to as the most "widely used and supported distributed version control system" used by software engineers, Git is a protocol that will help to organize and streamline the way you code. You'll learn to manage, move, rename and delete files as well as learn and practice the basic commands to start a new project, so you'll be able to handle projects of any size once you're done with this course.