Why January is the best time to book a trip to Disney World

Taking the whole family on a Disney vacation is almost always a pricey experience — especially if you decide to go during peak season. To travel smarter (and avoid the long lines, scorching temperatures and steep prices), SkySkanner recommends booking your Disney getaway during January. That's because "average savings price for flight tickets to Orlando in January is 27% off compared to average ticket prices for the rest of the year." Keeping that in mind, you're going to want to begin planning your trip now (including where to stay and what to do) because — believe it or not — the new year is just around the corner.

Now that you've figured out when to book your flights, it's time to begin planning how you'll spend your days at Disney. If it's been awhile since you've gone to Disney World, we're here to tell you that it's definitely still worth the trip — for both adults and kids. Whether you want to relive the classics (remember the Tower of Terror?) or check out which new attractions are available, the options are endless.

From Animal Kingdon's Pandora: The World of the Avatar which opened in 2017, to Space Mountain (where thrill seekers flock), there's something for everyone. For instance, the Blizzard Beach Water Park is great for the whole family and features one of the world's tallest and fastest free-falling water slides. And, another popular park to hit up while at Disney World is Magic Kingdom, where visitors can ride the Space Mountain roller coaster, attend the Monster's Inc. Laugh Floor comedy show and check out the Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride where the whole family can sit together.

Of course, the attractions mentioned here just a few of the many Disney World attractions available to kids and adults during their Disney adventure.

Next, it's time to plan where you'll stay. Since not all families want to be in the thick of Disney when retreating back to their hotel, we've scouted out a few options with various offerings. First, we have our big kahuna, the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Orlando Grande Lakes, which isn't a Disney-themed accommodation, but still has amazing amenities for both kids and parents. Then, we've picked out another option, The Walt Disney World Swan, which is located at the heart of Disney's themed attraction parks. And, finally, to round things out, there's another nearby-Disney hotel, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Orlando, that's affordable — but still has its own unique set of offerings.

That way, no matter what you're looking for, you can count on these highly praised spots for a great stay. Keep reading to find out which hotel will feel like your home away from home.

When we think of a hotel that has it all, we think of the Ritz-Carlton, Orlando. This hotel, with X stars on booking.com, sits on a the 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate. There, guests have access to the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa, as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at the neighboring JW Marriott. Not to mention, if you and your kids are into outdoor activities, the Grande Lakes Sports center offers biking, kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, fishing, and more. Additionally, should you want to hit the spa or visit one of the on-site restaurants, such as Highball & Harvest inside the Ritz-Carlton, you can drop off your kids at the Ritz Kids Center, where they can participate in interactive learning activities, and even observe live animals that are native to Florida. (Yes, there are even baby alligators safely housed in a tank aquarium). As an added bonus, the Ritz-Carlton (in partnership with the neighboring JW Marriott) just launched its outdoor aquatic water course, where kids and grownups can play and test their agility.

(Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.)

If you're looking for a budget hotel, look no further than the Fairfield Inn & Suites. This Universal Partner Hotel is just a complimentary shuttle away from Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. Inside the hotel, there's a pool guests have access to high-speed Wi-Fi access, a pool, a fitness center, plush bedding and room service options. Each morning, breakfast is served at the complimentary buffet and each room has a mini-refrigerator that's stocked with snacks. Finally, if you're staying more than four nights, don't forget to ask about the special vacation package that includes early admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Disney fanatics will love the Walt Disney World Swan for its great location in the heart of Disney World. In minutes, guests can be at the Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, and other theme parks and attractions. Located at the heart of Disney World's best Resorts, the Walt Disney Swan opened in 1990 and has been offering guests everything from complimentary transportation to a full-service spa, a space for picnics and barbequing and on-site "Disney character dining" ever since.