This military-grade, double-encrypted VPN is used by over a million people worldwide

When it comes to protecting your online information and security, a VPN is a must-have. A VPN, short for virtual private network, is software that encrypts your internet traffic and masks your online identity by hiding your IP address. In simpler terms, it helps keep your information private while you surf the web.

Why is this so important? Imagine you're looking for a Wi-Fi connection while out and about, and decide to connect to a network called "Free Coffee Shop Wi-Fi." In reality, it's a dummy network that was set up by someone attempting to hijack your browsing session and actually pose as you online. Without a VPN, it's likely that these hackers could access valuable personal information -- from online passwords to your bank account information. But if you were accessing that Wi-Fi through a VPN, you would be in the clear.

However it's not enough just to have a VPN. Yes, most of them work. But with something as important as cybersecurity, you're going to want to know you have one of the most secure and reliable VPNs on the market.

The NordVPN (two-year subscription $95.75, originally $134.40; store.cnn.com) is a double-encrypted VPN that will provide you with peace of mind when it comes to browsing the internet soundly and safely. All your information is fed through NordVPN's private tunnels, which are double-encrypted to make absolutely sure that you are completely anonymous and protected online.

An added benefit to NordVPN is that it has a "no logging" policy, which means that any data it comes into contact with won't be recorded. It's like a fail-safe way to know your information is protected, no matter what. In addition, you can surf the web completely free from any specific country restrictions and without fear of someone accessing your data as you roam. The VPN is even smart enough to shut down any browsing activity you're doing as soon as the VPN connection falters, so there is truly no worry of a breach.

Still not sold? NordVPN is currently used by over a million internet users worldwide, and got an "outstanding" rating from PC Mag. On top of that, it has received 5 out of 5 stars from TrustPilot, CNET and PC Mag. So if you're looking to make your surfing safer, do it with one of the top VPNs on the market. A two-year subscription with NordVPN might be the perfect place to start.