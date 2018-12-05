Amazon's 50%-off men's clothing sale lets you refresh your wardrobe for less

As temperatures drop and snow begins to fall, there's nothing we want more than to bundle up in tons of cozy layers. Durable boots, long-sleeved dress shirts and layerable sweaters are the ultimate men's must-have items for winter. And while we love wrapping ourselves in luxe fabrics and designs, those can sometimes be pretty pricey. Luckily, that's where Amazon comes in!

Amazon may be best known as a shopping destination for household basics or tech gadgets, but its fashion department is definitely not one that you want to overlook.

If you're not already familiar with Amazon's private-label brands, such as Goodthreads and 206 Collective, let us introduce you. Full of elevated basics, polished wardrobe essentials and work-ready staples, both brands offer affordable styles that you'll love to wear season after season. So if you're in the market for HR-approved gingham shirts, or simply looking to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe without breaking the bank, Amazon has got you covered.

Now through the end of December, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select men's clothing, meaning you can stock up on the coolest knits, coziest coats and dapper suiting essentials that will take you from now through winter and beyond. With so many amazing styles to choose from, narrowing down your favorites may prove to be a bit difficult -- which is why we've picked out 12 of our favorite pieces you can shop on sale now.

Not only is each style majorly on trend, but each has an average customer rating of 4 stars or more, making them perfect additions to any winter wardrobe.

Scroll down to shop these and more men's styles, on sale now.

Goodthreads Men's Straight-Fit Chino Pant ($24, originally $30; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Men's Long-Sleeve Windowpane Shirt (starting at $20; amazon.com)

206 Collective Men's Capitol Ankle Chelsea Boot ($60, originally $120; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Men's Gingham Shirt ($20, originally $25; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Men's Bomber Jacket ($35, originally $50; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Shirt ($20, originally $25; amazon.com)

206 Collective Men's Denny ]Motorcycle Boot (starting at $41.20; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Men's Lightweight Military Jacket ($35, originally $50; amazon.com)

206 Collective Men's Olympic Lace-Up Sneaker (starting at $20.67; amazon.com)

206 Collective Men's Winton Penny Loafer (starting at $30.32; amazon.com)

Buttoned Down Men's Italian Wool Suit Vest ($69.30, originally $99; amazon.com)

Buttoned Down Men's Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater ($69.30, originally $99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.