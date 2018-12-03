20 creative white elephant gift ideas, each under $25

There's an art to finding the perfect white elephant gift. It needs to be comical enough to elicit a burst of laughter after opening, but cool enough that everyone wants to steal it for themselves. And perhaps most important, it shouldn't cost an arm and a leg; after all, it's a "just for fun" genre of gift, not a sentimental one. (But if you need one of those, check out our unique gift guide.)

If you have a white elephant party on the horizon and need a present that checks all those boxes, look no further than this list of gift ideas. From R2-D2 measuring cups to a Bob Ross chia pet, these 20 white elephant gift ideas are sure to be a hit at your next holiday party. And if you're looking for more ideas, take a gander at our guides for the best gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for pets and top-rated Amazon gifts as well.

'Star Wars' R2-D2 Measuring Cups ($5.97; gamestop.com)

Help your friends bake dishes that are out of this world, with measuring cups that resemble their favorite "Star Wars" character. The set includes four measuring cups, as well as detachable measuring-spoon arms.

Wacky Wavy Mini Tube Guy ($12.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

Have a mini party at your desk with a tiny, motorized version of your favorite car dealership decoration.

World's Smallest Uno Game ($4.99; target.com)

Any game night lover will gush over the smallest Uno game ever, with cards that are only slightly larger than your thumb.

Kitty Egg Mold ($9.99; worldmarket.com)

Make your morning breakfast order purrrfect with this adorable egg mold.

Bacon Bandages ($6.25; amazon.com)

Because bacon makes everything better — even minor cuts and bruises.

Fun Socks Money Socks ($12; nordstrom.com)

Liven up business casual looks with a fun pair of socks, covered in cash.

Bob Ross Chia Pet ($15.97, originally $20.99; amazon.com)

Forget the hedgehog, upgrade your chia pet to painting sensation Bob Ross.

Zodiac Soap ($9; anthropologie.com)

Your friend's favorite scents are written in the stars with this variety of soaps inspired by the Zodiac signs.

Nachosaurus Snack and Dip Set ($14.95; uncommongoods.com)

This undeniably clever chip and dip holder has your chips transform into a stegosaurus' spikes and suddenly, your favorite salsa or dip is his favorite, too.

Smoko Dumpling Light ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Alright now seriously, how cute is this? An extra-large dumpling that emits either a yellow or pink light, there's a good chance someone in your life secretly desperately wants this.

Hodor Doorstop ($19.97; amazon.com)

Any "Game of Thrones" mega-fan will laugh, cry, and then laugh again at this doorstop named after the beloved character, Hodor.

Small Customizable Light Box ($18; store.moma.org)

If you're searching for a white elephant that will actually be used instead of thrown into a storage closet, look no further than this tiny light box which can decorate bookshelves, desks and more.

Sriracha Mini Hot Sauce Keychain ($3.30; ebay.com)

Have hot sauce in your bag any time you need it, with this handy Sriracha keychain. (It's shipped empty — add your own sauce.)

Serial Chiller Throw Pillow (starting at $22.49, originally $29.99; society6.com)

Netflix and chill in complete comfort with this supportive throw pillow.

Central Perk Mug ($16.98; walmart.com)

A mug that's perfect for the friend who calls "Smelly Cat" one of her favorite songs of all time.

Phone Neck Holder ($10.99; amazon.com)

It might look like a gag gift, but you'd be surprised how handy this phone neck holder is, especially when you're lounging out.

Emergency Moustache ($7.99; worldmarket.com)

Hey, you never know when a 'stache might come in handy.

USB Cup Heater ($9.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

Take your pick between a kitty or a daisy for heating up your daily tea or coffee mug.

Beauty Washing Machine ($12.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

This darling miniature washing machine can clean all your beauty essentials, including makeup sponges and brushes.

Terrarium Candle ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Everyone loves a candle, and we'd bet one of these, which reveal pretty cacti and flowers as they burn, will delight whoever receives it.

