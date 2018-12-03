The best holiday gifts for every type of man in your life

Some people are particularly hard to buy gifts for -- and very often it can be the men in your life. Sometimes they're so practical it seems like they won't use anything they don't need, or maybe they're just not as vocal about what they might want as a gift.

We've scoured the Web to find some of the top gifts for men this holiday season, and organized them based on some different personality types.

We want to emphasize that anyone might be thrilled to receive these gifts, no matter their gender identity. But if you're looking for a gift for a guy, whether he's your husband, boyfriend, brother, dad or friend, there will definitely be something for him on this list -- whether he's the down-to-earth type or someone who enjoys the finer things in life.

For the no-frills man

1. Derrick Leather Wallet ($45; fossil.com)

This classic wallet from Fossil is made with high-quality leather designed to hold its quality over time. It comes with 2-in-1 slots, a clear ID pocket and a special lining that protects the chips in credit and debit cards against unwanted scanning. The price includes three-character embossing. You can go festive with gold or silver foil, or opt for a simple blind emboss. Either way, it's a great personal touch.

2. Minnetonka Hardsole Moccasin ($45.95; minnetonkamoccasin.com)

Minnetonka is known for its high-quality products, and this classic design, made of soft suede leather with rawhide laces, is no exception. These are available in three colors and in both wide and extra large sizes. The specially constructed soles are great for both indoor and outdoor wear, and the thick pile lining cushions offer the perfect balance between comfort and style.

3. Uniqlo Flannel Shirt ($29.90; uniqlo.com)

You can never go wrong with a classic flannel shirt. This option from Uniqlo comes in six patterns -- so you can pick up two or three -- and is made of 100% cotton. If you're concerned about getting a gift that the guy in your life will actually wear, this is one to go with.

4. iPhone Wallet Case ($14.99; amazon.com)

This iPhone case is a sleek, stylish option that will eliminate the need to carry around a wallet. It can fit up to three cards and cash, and has protective features like high-grip textured sides and protective air-pocket corners.

5. MeUndies Mystery 3-Pack ($54; meundies.com)

Underwear isn't typically a fun gift, but the MeUndies mystery pack makes it an exciting surprise to see what you'll end up with. There's a variety of prints and colors that could show up in the bag you receive, and they're all made of MeUndies' signature blend of 92% MicroModal and 8% elastane, which MeUndies claims is three times softer than cotton.

6. Fleece Bathrobe ($59.98; amazon.com)

This bathrobe is made from a plush microfleece fabric and comes with a large hood, which is great for staying warm at home during the winter months. It's available in nine color options and four sizes.

For the quirky, fun-loving man

1. Beer Cap States ($35; uncommongoods.com)

These boards are a fun and creative way to combine home decor with a love of beer, and they're available in the shapes of all 50 states. Each board is crafted from Baltic birch plywood, and the openings are designed to hold the edges of beer bottle caps securely. The back of the board comes with additional holes, making it easy to hang on any wall.

2. Space Pattern Clock ($30; redbubble.com)

The solar system pattern on this clock makes for a fun yet subtle pop of color. There are four color options for the metal hands and three for the bamboo wood frame. It comes with a built-in hook on the back for easy hanging.

3. Pirate Stainless Steel Bar Tool ($15; amazon.com)

You can't go wrong with a fun bar tool. This pirate version comes with a corkscrew and easy-open lever, serrated foil cutter and beer bottle opener. It's made from a soft touch plastic material and durable stainless steel, so it'll last a while -- making it a great option as a stand-alone gift or a stocking stuffer.

4. Uniqlo x Andy Warhol Graphic T-Shirt ($14.90; uniqlo.com)

A fun graphic T-shirt is a safe bet when getting a gift for a guy you might not know all that well. This option from Uniqlo is 100% cotton and features an iconic pattern. Uniqlo has design collaborations with the work of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

5. Mini Flip Cup Game ($40; uncommongoods.com)

This portable game will be a hit at almost any party. It's a fun twist on a classic drinking game, without the mess of beer all over tables, since the glasses are much smaller. The set comes with 20 minicups, a game board, a mesh bag, a ball/string combo and eight flippers.

6. 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster ($40; uncommongoods.com)

A great gift for anyone from the film aficionado to the movie newbie, this scratch-off poster is a fun way to build memories watching movies with a special someone in your life. Every time you finish a movie, scratch off the box underneath the movie title to reveal a surprise, movie-related piece of artwork.

For the man who enjoys nice things

1. The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Starter Kit ($30; theartofshaving.com)

This starter kit comes with pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and and a trial-size badger shaving brush, making it the perfect opportunity for any guy to try out The Art of Shaving's products. One reviewer wrote, "just after ONE shave, I see why men spend the money on for 'The Perfect Shave.' For the first time in my life, I have little to no irritation after shaving. Along with my first safety razor, this starter kit allowed me to have a close shave and actually enjoy it!"

2. Stone Drink Dispenser (uncommongoods.com; $150)

The luxe drink dispenser is perfect for the man who enjoys entertaining. Crafted from cobbled granite and stainless steel, this bar fixture uses gravity to pour any kind of spirits.

3. Baseball Stadium Blueprint (uncommongoods.com; $185)

Perfect for baseball fans who don't need any more of their team's standard paraphernalia, this blueprint is a beautifully designed, timeless gift option. Printed on museum-grade paper and framed in black BonanzaWood, it's rated 4.7 stars with over 270 reviews, so you can be sure you're paying for a seriously high-quality product.

4. Robb Vices Subscription Box (starting at $99.95; robbvices.com)

Robb Vices is the ultimate luxury subscription box for men. Every month, the box follows a theme and includes a range of luxury items -- such as fine wines, handmade leather goods, high quality foods and more -- that fit into that theme. There are a couple of subscription options you can choose from as a gift, the most popular option being the six-month plan.

5. Merino Travel Kit ($169; parachutehome.com)

The perfect gift for a frequent flyer, this travel kit includes a blanket, eye mask and carrying case made from 100% extra fine merino wool, which the brand describes as light, breathable and warm.

6. 10-Piece Mixology Bartender Kit ($59.87; amazon.com)

This 10-piece mixology kit will provide any aspiring bartender with all the tools to create a number of impressive cocktails. The bamboo stand is designed to safely store the tools and keep them organized while showing them off in a sleek display. Included in the kit is an online cocktails catalog, so it's easy to get to creating cocktails right away.

For the wonderfully geeky man

1. HTML Beer Glasses - Set of 2 ($25; uncommongoods.com)

The coder in your life is sure to get a kick out of these. The clever HTML lingo is actually meant to help achieve the perfect pour, indicating where to leave room for the head and the body of the beer.

2. Rugrats Reptar Plush Slippers ($39.99; thinkgeek.com)

These slippers are the perfect combination of comfort and childhood nostalgia. They're officially licensed Rugrats merchandise and feature Reptar's head and tail in addition to no-slip dots on the bottom for grip. Slippers are a must for warm feet during the wintertime, and ThinkGeek has a ton of fun options.

3. Five-Pair Science Dress Socks ($21.99; amazon.com)

These dress socks are a fun yet practical gift for the science enthusiast in your life. Each sock set -- and there are 16 to choose from -- is packaged in a high-quality box perfect for gifting. The socks are made with Turkish cotton, which is billed as soft, comfortable and naturally hypoallergenic.

4. 'Star Wars' R2-D2 Coffee Press ($39.99; thinkgeek.com)

For anyone who enjoys coffee and "Star Wars," we can't think of a cuter or more practical gift. This officially licensed "Star Wars" merchandise works just like a normal French press and can make about four cups of coffee at a time.

5. Mars Travel Poster ($20.60; redbubble.com)

A gorgeous mix of retro and futuristic, this is a poster you probably won't see hanging in anyone else's home. As one reviewer said, "the quality is wonderful and the art is some you cannot find anywhere else - people are always asking where I got them from!" On Redbubble, artists create works that are standardized to specific sizes and formats, so there is a huge range of designs to choose from. You can see more work from this artist specifically or browse Redbubble's seemingly endless poster category.

6. 'Game of Thrones' Monopoly ($47.44; amazon.com)

A great gift for any fan of the show, all aspects of this monopoly game are customized -- from oversized tokens to themed money and customized playing cards. The game is rated 4.6 stars with over 530 reviews, so you can be sure it'll be enjoyed by the recipient and everyone else who gets to play it.