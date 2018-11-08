These 5-star Amazon products make for the perfect holiday gift

Holiday shopping can be, admittedly, a bit overwhelming. With thousands of options, it can be hard to find gifts that are worthy of your favorite people. But on Amazon, it can be easier to cut through the clutter to discover the most beloved products across home, beauty, fashion and tech, thanks in large part to filters and extremely passionate online reviewers.

So to help you out with your holiday shopping, we found 50 top-rated items on Amazon with a 5-star or nearly 5-star rating and hundreds — if not thousands — of positive reviews. Still stumped on your shopping list? We've also curated the best gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for kids, gifts for gamers, gifts for travelers and everyone else on your list.

HOME

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket ($29.99; amazon.com)

Give the gift of comfort with this ultra-cozy sherpa fleece blanket. Available in 18 colors and multiple sizes, one side has a soft fleece layer and the flipside has plush sherpa for a cozy covering in any situation.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Zulay High Powered Milk Frother ($12.99; amazon.com)

For all the coffee-holics, this milk frother will make a Starbucks-style drink without having to leave your apartment. It comes in eight colors and can be cleaned easily using hot water.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 2-Piece Set ($42.99; amazon.com)

This versatile skillet can be used for not just frying but also for broiling, braising and baking. It also comes with two heat-resistant holders, so it's perfect for chefs of all levels.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler ($34.99, originally $44.96; amazon.com)

With over 1,000 reviews, this durable tumbler is great to keep your drink hot or cold with zero spillage. The lid uses magnets to hold your cup steady, so no matter how many bumps your car endures on your commute, your favorite drink will not spill.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot DUO Mini Electric Pressure Cooker ($59.87, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

A No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and a staple in most kitchens, the InstantPot DUO's compact size and 14 presets make cooking easier and quicker, so all your favorite dishes are only a click away.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin ($9.99; amazon.com)

This pillowcase not only looks chic but can protect your hair from breakage as you sleep. With 16 colors to choose from, it also claims to reduce facial sleep lines so you wake up feeling fresh.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Poo-Pourri Citrus Spray ($8.39; amazon.com)

An odor masker that will leave your bathroom smelling like citrus, this could make an excellent gift for your favorite host or hostess.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Just choose your setting, set the timer and before you know it, you'll have perfectly cooked eggs. This makes a great gift for both workaholics and amateur egg makers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hydro Flask Water Bottle ($29.95, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

We loved this product and found that it was true to its name. If you're looking for a water bottle that will keep your liquids hotter and colder for longer, then this is the product for you.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Comfy ($39.99; amazon.com)

Why choose between a blanket and a hoodie when you can have both? This popular "Shark Tank" product is perfect for either lounging at home or — dare we say it — fending off your frigid office temperatures.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YnM Weighted Blanket ($64.90, originally $79.90; amazon.com)

For antsy sleepers and insomniacs, a weighted blanket has been known to provide a heightened sense of comfort that helps you drift off to sleep.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ling's Moment Artificial Flowers ($23.99; amazon.com)

These handmade roses feel just like the real thing, but what's better, they're never going to wilt. They're a perfect gift for your significant other and can also add to your festive holiday decor.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BEAUTY

Aztec Secret Health, Clay Indian Healing ($29.99; amazon.com)

Believe it or not, this tub of clay is one of the most in-demand skin care products around, with more than 12,000 five-star reviews. When mixed with apple cider vinegar and water, it transforms into a powerful cleansing and pore-tightening treatment that can shrink acne overnight.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($38.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

With more than 8,000 5-star reviews, this hair dryer and hot air brush uses ionic technology to create voluminous, shiny hair in just a few swipes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chloven 45 Pcs Hair Scrunchies ($8.55; amazon.com)

Between VSCO girls and '90s fashion trends never not making a huge comeback, scrunchies are everywhere right now. With this set, you can have one in every color of the rainbow — and then some.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Esarora Ice Roller ($12.99; amazon.com)

As Underscored has noted before, this seemingly simple ice roller is beloved by the likes of Jimmy Fallon and model Karlie Kloss for its ability to do everything from de-puff the face to relieve migraine and muscle pain.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Eye Cream Moisturizer (1.7oz) 94% Natural Anti Aging Skin Care ($19.99; amazon.com)

Formulated with ingredients like vitamin C and rosehip seed oil, this eye cream has gained more than 4,000 positive reviews from people with ultra-sensitive skin who want to brighten their under-eyes and reduce puffiness.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin ($15; amazon.com)

Adding hyaluronic acid — with its proven ability to hydrate, brighten and reduce fine lines — to your daily skin care routine is essential during the dry, winter months. With more than 7,000 5-star reviews, this one is a no-brainer, and it can even be mixed with your moisturizer to give it an extra hydrating boost.

_______________________________________________________________________________

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner ($6.29, originally $9; amazon.com)

Makeup fans know that one of the pillars of a great look is an eyeliner that stays put. Though this one comes at a fraction of the cost of some designer favorites, its 1,000-plus positive reviews that vouch for its ability to stick on through sweat, tears, humidity, and even water parks, speak for themselves.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Revlon 1875W Compact & Lightweight Hair Dryer ($10.97, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

With its compact design and various heat and speed settings, this dryer has everything you need, yet somehow weighs in at just over 1 pound.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Burt's Bees Essential Gift Set, 5 Travel Size Products ($9.98; amazon.com)

If you're traveling this season, it can be important to find gifts that are flight-ready. With this kit, you get five travel-size and TSA-friendly Burt's Bees products, including its cult favorite Beeswax Lip Balm and Coconut Foot Cream.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Freeman Facial Mask Variety Set, 6 Oz (Pack of 4) ($15.29, originally $17.16; amazon.com)

For the person who you know is ready to get seriously into skin care but doesn't know where to start, Amazon shoppers love this set of four face masks that cover all the basics.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mario Badescu Facial Spray ($19; amazon.com)

Beloved by beauty bloggers and skin care addicts, a few spritzes of this spray instantly hydrates skin, which makes it perfect for air travel, and it can even be used to set makeup.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vitamin C Facial Cleanser ($19.97; amazon.com)

From breakouts to fine lines to dullness, vitamin C can handle it all. This cleanser, which is packed with the highly effective ingredient, tops Amazon's best-selling cleansers with more than 1,000 positive reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mirrorvana Rectangular Vanity Makeup Mirror ($24.97; amazon.com)

With its chrome finish and sleek design, a makeup mirror like this one can add a chic touch to any bathroom or vanity.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lamora 10 pc Kabuki Makeup Brush Set ($34.95; amazon.com)

Nearly 10,000 five-star reviews make it obvious that if you're looking for a brush set that has it all, here it is. Included in this set are 10 foundation and powder brushes, seven eyeshadow brushes and four makeup blenders that ensure flawless, even coverage.

_______________________________________________________________________________

byAlegory Acrylic Lip Gloss Organizer ($17.49; amazon.com)

If you've got someone in your life who describes themselves as a "makeup addict," there's a good chance they desperately need something to keep all their beloved products organized, like this makeup holder that can hold 24 lip products at a time.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Makartt Universal Clear Nail Polish Organizer ($18.63, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Consider this the ultimate briefcase for the beauty-obsessed, with its ability to keep a whopping 48 nail polish bottles in neat, organized rows.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set ($16.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

With their promises to lift and smooth skin with just a few delicate swipes of jade or rose quartz, using jade rollers and gua sha massage have skyrocketed in popularity this year. This set ensures the skin care lover in your life is up to date on one of the biggest beauty trends.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ellis James Designs Large Travel Makeup Bag Organizer ($29.95; amazon.com)

It's hard to find a toiletry bag that can fit everything, but this one comes close with deep pockets, zippers and special compartments for brushes and hot tools.

_______________________________________________________________________________

KIPOZI Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener ($37.06; amazon.com)

With an LCD display that allows you to control the temperature and wide, 1.75-inch plates, this hair straightener has earned more than 2,500 five-star reviews. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "Conair, Chi, Revlon... Out of all of those, THIS ONE IS THE BEST."

_______________________________________________________________________________

FASHION

Yidarton Women's Comfy Cold Shoulder Twist Knot Tunics (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

An ultra-soft tunic like this one can go with just about everything. Available in 26 colors and various sleeve lengths, more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have been struck with its versatility.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Skinny Jeans (starting at $23.48; amazon.com)

At first glance these may look like regular skinny jeans, but take a closer look and you'll see that they're made of ultra-stretchy denim and come packed with a secret stomach-slimming panel.

_______________________________________________________________________________

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe (starting at $33.12; amazon.com)

Available in 36 different colorways, these sneakers come with ultra-soft cushioning and support perfect for an active runner — or any person always on the go.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat A18 ($14.99; amazon.com)

It's officially beanie season, and this one, with its 35 color options and machine-washable knit fabric, is sure to add a stylish touch to any outfit.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt ($17.95; amazon.com)

If you're truly stumped on what to get the man in your life, a long-sleeve button-down is a great place to start. This style, which comes in a cozy plaid flannel, is perfect for the holidays, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers ($21.99, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

As more than 1,700 5-star reviews make known, it really is hard to resist a cozy pair of slippers, especially if they're packed with memory foam.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Unbranded* Women's Long Sleeve Loose T-Shirt Dress ($17.84, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

It really can't get easier — or more comfortable — than a T-shirt dress. This one comes in patterns like dark florals and muted solids, but most importantly, it has pockets.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Pattern Leggings ($29.99; amazon.com)

Available in fun prints like leopard and delicate lace, these ultra-soft leggings are high-waisted, and come with highly important pockets as well.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Carhartt Men's Workwear Jersey Pocket Long-Sleeve Shirt K126 (starting at $20.99; amazon.com)

From the ultra-trendy menswear brand Carhartt, this long-sleeve shirt that's available in 32 different colorways is sure to be a hit for the most fashionable man in your life, as more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers can attest.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Grecerelle Women's Casual Turtle Cowl Neck Sweater ($24.55, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

With its stylish cowl neck, buttons, asymmetrical hem and 14 different color options, this sweater is the ultimate winter staple.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Latuza Women's V-Neck Sleepwear Short Sleeve Pajama Set (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

With more than 1,400 positive reviews, these comfy pajamas don't just feel great on your skin, but also have a cooling effect that makes them perfect for hot sleepers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TECH

USB C Charger ($35.99; amazon.com)

Make no mistake, this RAVPower chatter really packs a punch with 61 watts. It has one USB Type-C port that can handle charging phones, tablets, headphones, Nintendo Switches and even a MacBook.

_______________________________________________________________________________

elago Upgraded W3 Stand for Apple Watch ($8.99; amazon.com)

There's a good chance you won't be able to find a cuter stand for the Apple Watch. This turns the charging puck into a classic Mac one, and props it up for the optimal night stand mode.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Charging Station for Multiple Devices - 6 Smart Charging Ports Docking Organizer ($36.99; amazon.com)

Whether it goes in the family room or on your desk, this cradle not only hold your phones in a landscape fashion, but includes plugs for power and easy cable management.

_______________________________________________________________________________

USB C Hub, RCA 6 in 1 USB C Adapter ($39.49, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

With many laptops opting for USB Type-C, this handy adapter and dongle turns one port into many.

_______________________________________________________________________________

OMOTON [2 Pack] Cell Phone Stand Phone Holder ($15.99; amazon.com)

You get not one, but two sleek metal phone stands with this deal, though you will need to bring your own power adapter and cable.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anker 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger, PowerPort 5 ($22.99; amazon.com)

Anker's five-port charger packs a punch with the ability to push out 40-watts so you can quickly charge several devices at once.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Skullcandy Crusher Headphones with Built-in Amplifier and Mic ($41.95, originally $44.84; amazon.com)

At less than $50, these over-ear Skullcandy headphones come with ample padding around the ears and provide crisp sound.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Yootech Wireless Charger ($9.99, originally 13.99, amazon.com)

Charge your iPhone or wireless AirPods with this wireless charger and never worry about pesky tangled wires again. Simply place your device on the charger and watch it fill up without any fuss.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.