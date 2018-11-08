These 5-star Amazon products make for the perfect holiday gifts

Holiday shopping can be, admittedly, a bit overwhelming. With thousands of options, it can be hard to find gifts that are worthy of your favorite people. But on Amazon, it's easier to cut through the clutter to discover the most beloved products across home, beauty, fashion and tech, thanks in large part to filters and extremely passionate online reviewers.

So to help you out with your holiday shopping, we found 50 top-rated items on Amazon with a 5-star or nearly 5-star rating, and hundreds — if not thousands — of positive reviews. Still stumped on your shopping list? We've also curated the best gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for kids, gifts for gamers, gifts for travelers and everyone else on your list.

BEAUTY

Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin ($15; amazon.com)

Adding hyaluronic acid — with its proven ability to hydrate, brighten and reduce fine lines — to your daily skin care routine is essential during the dry winter months. With more than 7,000 5-star reviews, this one is a no-brainer, and it can even be mixed with your moisturizer to give it an extra hydrating boost.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($9.99; amazon.com)

Believe it or not, this tub of clay is one of the most in-demand skin care products around, with more than 12,000 5-star reviews. When mixed with apple cider vinegar and water, it transforms into a powerful cleansing and pore-tightening treatment that can shrink acne overnight.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($40.72, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

With more than 8,000 5-star reviews, this hair dryer and hot air brush uses ionic technology to create voluminous, shiny hair in just a few swipes.

Chloven 45 Hair Scrunchies ($8.55; amazon.com)

Between VSCO girls and '90s fashion trends making huge comebacks, scrunchies are everywhere right now. With this 45-scrunchie set, you can have one in every color of the rainbow — and then some.

Esarora Ice Roller ($14.99; amazon.com)

As Underscored has noted, this seemingly simple ice roller is beloved by the likes of Jimmy Fallon and model Karlie Kloss for its reported ability to do everything from de-puff the face to relieve migraine and muscle pain.

Eye Cream Moisturizer Anti Aging Skin Care ($21.99; amazon.com)

Formulated with ingredients like vitamin C and rosehip seed oil, this eye cream has gained more than 4,000 positive reviews from people with ultra-sensitive skin who want to brighten their under-eyes and reduce puffiness.

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($6.29, originally $9; amazon.com)

Makeup fans know that one of the pillars of a great look is an eyeliner that stays put. Though this one comes at a fraction of the cost of designer favorites, its 1,000-plus positive reviews — vouching for its ability to stick on through sweat, tears, humidity and even water parks — speak for themselves.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer ($21.99, amazon.com)

Though this face cream screams "retinol," it's so much more. Packed with ultra-nourishing hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this cream promises to hydrate and brighten skin without drying you out. It's also gentle enough to use in the morning and at night.

Burt's Bees Essential Gift Set, 5 Travel-Size Products ($9.98; amazon.com)

If you're traveling for the holidays, it can be important to find gifts that are flight-ready. With this kit, you get five travel-size and TSA-friendly Burt's Bees products, including its cult-favorite Beeswax Lip Balm and Coconut Foot Cream.

Freeman Facial Mask Variety Set, Pack of 4 ($15.49; amazon.com)

For that friend who is ready to get seriously into skin care but doesn't know where to start, this set of four face masks covers all the basics and is a favorite of Amazon shoppers.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray ($19; amazon.com)

Beloved by beauty bloggers and skin care addicts, this spray instantly hydrates skin with just a few spritzes, which makes it perfect for air travel, and it can even be used to set makeup.

Vitamin C Facial Cleanser ($19.97; amazon.com)

From breakouts to fine lines to dullness, vitamin C can handle it all. This cleanser, which is packed with the highly effective ingredient, tops Amazon's best-selling cleansers with more than 1,000 positive reviews.

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask ($14.95, amazon.com)

A clarifying mask like this one uses minerals and nourishing vitamins to tighten pores and leave the skin looking clearer, brighter and more even.

Lamora Travel Kabuki Makeup Brush Set ($14.95; amazon.com)

Nearly 10,000 5-star reviews make it obvious that if you're looking for a basic brush set, here it is. Included in this travel set are 3 foundation and 3 eyeshadow brushes for a flawless look.

Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash - Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum ($29.99, amazon.com)

With more than 17,000 reviews to its name, this serum for brows and lashes promises fuller hair in 60 days with a formula that's hypoallergenic and nonirritating.

Makartt Universal Clear Nail Polish Organizer ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Consider this the ultimate briefcase for the beauty obsessed, with its ability to keep a whopping 48 nail polish bottles in neat, organized rows.

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set ($17.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

With their promises to lift and smooth skin with just a few delicate swipes of jade or rose quartz, jade rollers and gua sha massage have skyrocketed in popularity this year. This set ensures the skin care lover in your life is up to date on one of the biggest beauty trends.

Ellis James Designs Large Travel Makeup Bag Organizer ($29.95; amazon.com)

It's hard to find a toiletry bag that can hold everything, but this one comes close with deep pockets, zippers and special compartments for brushes and hot tools.

Kipozi Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener ($31.50, originally $37.06; amazon.com)

With an LCD display that allows you to control the temperature and wide, 1.75-inch plates, this hair straightener has earned more than 2,500 5-star reviews. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Conair, Chi, Revlon... Out of all of those, THIS ONE IS THE BEST."

Sorbus Cosmetics Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case ($26.99, amazon.com)

With six drawers, this acrylic makeup holder has a near-perfect rating on Amazon for its ability to hold everything on your vanity in one place.

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet ($9.99, amazon.com)

Just about everyone loves a face mask, and this set of 16 is less than $10. With over 4,000 reviews and a nearly 5-star rating, these masks aim to do everything from smooth to brighten and hydrate your skin. Perfect for the person who needs a little R&R.

HOME

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket (starting at $30.99; amazon.com)

Give the gift of comfort with this ultra-cozy sherpa fleece blanket. Available in 18 colors and multiple sizes, one side has a soft fleece layer and the flipside has plush sherpa for a cozy covering in any situation.

Cards Against Humanity ($25, amazon.com)

This game, described as "a party game for horrible people," is sure to be a hit at the next adults-only game night. If you've never played, we won't spoil it for you — just trust the 5-star rating from over 34,000 reviews.

Burritos Tortilla Blanket ($32.99, amazon.com)

Embrace your wildest dreams of becoming a burrito with this tortilla blanket, available in eight styles and four sizes.

Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler ($34.99, originally $44.96; amazon.com)

With over 1,000 reviews, this durable tumbler is great to keep your drink hot or cold with zero spillage. The lid uses magnets to hold your cup steady, so no matter how many bumps your car endures on your commute, your favorite drink will not spill.

Instant Pot DUO Mini Electric Pressure Cooker ($59.92, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

A No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and a staple in many kitchens, the Instant Pot DUO's compact size and 14 presets make cooking easier and quicker, so all your favorite dishes are only a click away.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 2-pack ($9.99; amazon.com)

This pillowcase not only looks chic but can protect your hair from breakage as you sleep. With 16 colors to choose from, it also claims to reduce facial sleep lines so you wake up looking fresh.

Poo-Pourri Citrus Spray ($8.42; amazon.com)

An odor masker that will leave your bathroom smelling like citrus, this could make an excellent gift for your favorite host or hostess. _______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($14.99, originally $18.79; amazon.com)

Just choose your setting, set the timer and before you know it, you'll have perfectly cooked eggs. This makes a great gift for both workaholics and amateur egg chefs.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle ($29.95, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

We love this product and found that it was true to its name. If you're looking for a water bottle that will keep your liquids hotter and colder for longer, this is the product for you.

The Comfy ($39.99; amazon.com)

Why choose between a blanket and a hoodie when you can have both? This popular "Shark Tank" product is perfect for either lounging at home or — dare we say it — fending off your frigid office temperatures.

YnM Weighted Blanket ($59.90, originally $79.90; amazon.com)

For antsy sleepers and insomniacs, a weighted blanket has been known to provide a heightened sense of comfort that helps you drift off to sleep.

'The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom' ($16.65, amazon.com)

This No. 1 New York Times best-seller is a 30-day guide to what people hail as a cleaner and healthier way of eating. The Whole30 diet includes strict rules such as no alcohol, grain, dairy or added sugars, and it's sure to make you rethink your relationship with food.

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket ($32.99, amazon.com)

This classic throw blanket is a must-have when winter rolls around. The distinctive pattern distinguishes it from similar options, and you can choose from six colors that will match any decor.

Zulay Milk Frother ($14.99; amazon.com)

For all the coffee-holics, this milk frother will provide you with a Starbucks-style drink without having to leave your apartment. It comes in eight colors and can be cleaned easily using hot water.

Memory Foam Cat & Dog Bed ($25, amazon.com)

If you're looking to spoil a four-legged friend in your life, this memory foam bed is a huge hit among pet owners (and their pets, of course).

______________________________________________________________________________

FASHION

Women's Cold Shoulder Twist Knot Tunic (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

An ultra-soft tunic like this one can go with just about everything. It's available in 26 colors and various sleeve lengths, and more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have been struck with its versatility.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Skinny Jeans (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

At first glance these may look like regular skinny jeans, but take a closer look and you'll see that they're made of ultra-stretchy denim and come packed with a secret stomach-slimming panel.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe (starting at $33.29; amazon.com)

Available in 36 color options, these sneakers come with ultra-soft cushioning and support, perfect for an active runner — or any person always on the go.

Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat A18 ($14.99; amazon.com)

It's officially beanie season, and this one, with its 35 color options and machine washable knit fabric, is sure to add a stylish touch to any outfit.

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt ($17.95; amazon.com)

If you're truly stumped on what to get the man in your life, a warm long-sleeve shirt is a great place to start. This style, which comes in a cozy plaid flannel, is perfect for the holidays, too.

Cozy Memory Foam Slippers ($21.99, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

As more than 1,700 5-star reviews make known, it really is hard to resist a cozy pair of slippers, especially if they're packed with memory foam.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress ($22.99; amazon.com)

It can't get easier — or more comfortable — than a T-shirt dress. This one comes in patterns like dark florals and muted solids, but most importantly, it has pockets.

High-Waisted Pattern Leggings ($29.99; amazon.com)

Available in fun prints like leopard and delicate lace, these ultra-soft leggings are high-waisted and come with those highly important pockets.

Carhartt Men's Long-Sleeve Shirt (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

From the ultra-trendy menswear brand Carhartt, this long-sleeve shirt, available in 32 colorways, is sure to be a hit for the most fashionable man in your life, as more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers can attest.

Turtle Cowl Neck Sweater ($33.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

With its stylish cowl neck, buttons, asymmetrical hem and 14 color options, this sweater is the ultimate winter staple.

V-Neck Sleepwear Short-Sleeve Pajama Set (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

With more than 1,400 positive reviews, these comfy pajamas don't just feel great on your skin, but also have a cooling effect that makes them perfect for hot sleepers.

Amazon Essentials Men's V-Neck Sweater: (starting at $15.29, amazon.com)

A V-neck sweater is an absolute wardrobe essential. And this classic option isn't just affordable — reviewers love how comfortable and warm it is.

Women's Mock Turtleneck (starting at $19.99. amazon.com)

Another wardrobe essential, turtlenecks are perfect for layering under summer dresses (for a winter-appropriate look) or under sweaters to keep warm.

Gildan Men's Heavy Blend Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt (starting at $6, amazon.com)

This best-selling hoodie is perfect for a range of occasions, from running errands to a gym session. And even though it's marketed as a men's sweatshirt, it's just as popular among women for its coziness and comfort.

Men's Cotton Crew Socks Pack ($14.99, amazon.com)

Giving socks doesn't have to be boring. While this pack of six features some of our favorite food items, other styles sport animals, eclectic patterns and even vintage video games.

TECH

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player ($29; amazon.com)

Roku's latest streaming device doesn't pack many bells or whistles, and that's just fine. At just shy of $30, it can stream almost any service including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Hulu at 1080p HD. If you need 4K, go for the Streaming Stick+ on sale for $44.99 from $48.

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99, amazon.com)

The Kindle Paperwhite positions itself at the intersection of quality and value. It's waterproof and offers weekslong battery life thanks to an e-ink display.

USB C Charger ($35.99; amazon.com)

Make no mistake, this RAVPower charger packs a punch with 61 watts. It has one USB Type-C port that can handle charging phones, tablets, headphones, Nintendo Switches and even a MacBook.

Charging Station for Multiple Devices - 6 Smart Charging Ports Docking Organizer ($45.99; amazon.com)

Whether it goes in the family room or on your desk, this cradle not only holds your phones in a landscape fashion, but includes plugs for power and easy cable management.

USB-C Hub, RCA 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter ($39.49; amazon.com)

With many laptops opting for USB Type-C, this handy adapter and dongle turns one port into many.

Omoton Cell Phone Stand, 2-pack ($17.98; amazon.com)

You get not one, but two sleek metal phone stands with this deal, though you will need to bring your own power adapter and cable.

Anker 40-Watt 5-Port USB Wall Charger ($22.99; amazon.com)

Anker's five-port charger packs a punch with the ability to push out 40 watts, so you can quickly charge several devices at once.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.