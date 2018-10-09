Nikki Haley poses for a portrait at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, in October 2016.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce she's running for president on February 15, according to a person familiar with her plans.

Haley would be the first Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race this year, facing only former President Donald Trump, who launched his bid last year, as her competition out of the gates.

Haley served in the Trump administration as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley is one of two Indian Americans to have served as governor of a US state. Before she was governor, she was a state representative.