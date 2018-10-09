Nikki Haley poses for a portrait at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, in October 2016.
In pictures: Nikki Haley's career in politics
Nikki Haley poses for a portrait at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, in October 2016.
Travis Dove/The New York Times/Redux

Updated 5:42 PM EST, Thu February 2, 2023

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce she's running for president on February 15, according to a person familiar with her plans.

Haley would be the first Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race this year, facing only former President Donald Trump, who launched his bid last year, as her competition out of the gates.

Haley served in the Trump administration as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley is one of two Indian Americans to have served as governor of a US state. Before she was governor, she was a state representative.

Haley with her family: husband Michael, son Nalin and daughter Rena. <a href="https://twitter.com/nikkihaley/status/807700052508610560" target="_blank" target="_blank">She said on Twitter</a> that this was her first Christmas card when she announced she would be running for the South Carolina state legislature.
Haley with her family: husband Michael, son Nalin and daughter Rena. She said on Twitter that this was her first Christmas card when she announced she would be running for the South Carolina state legislature.
Nikki Haley/Twitter
Haley celebrates with her family after being elected governor of South Carolina in November 2010. She is the first woman and the first person of an ethnic minority to become governor of the state.
Haley celebrates with her family after being elected governor of South Carolina in November 2010. She is the first woman and the first person of an ethnic minority to become governor of the state.
Gerry Melendez/The State via AP
Haley talks to reporters in the US Capitol in December 2010.
Haley talks to reporters in the US Capitol in December 2010.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Haley and her family walk back into the South Carolina State House after her inauguration in 2011.
Haley and her family walk back into the South Carolina State House after her inauguration in 2011.
Tim Dominick/The State/MCT via Getty Images
Haley campaigns for presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012.
Haley campaigns for presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Haley waves to the crowd during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2013.
Haley waves to the crowd during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2013.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Haley hugs her husband after his Army National Guard unit returned in 2013. Michael Haley was deployed in Afghanistan for a year. He was part of an agricultural team that trained Afghan farmers how to turn their poppy crops into food crops.
Haley hugs her husband after his Army National Guard unit returned in 2013. Michael Haley was deployed in Afghanistan for a year. He was part of an agricultural team that trained Afghan farmers how to turn their poppy crops into food crops.
Rainier Ehrhardt/AP
Haley and her husband pose for a photo with Sikh head priest Jaswinder Singh, right, and other officials at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, in 2014. Haley was raised in the religion of Sikh but converted to Christianity in her 20s.
Haley and her husband pose for a photo with Sikh head priest Jaswinder Singh, right, and other officials at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, in 2014. Haley was raised in the religion of Sikh but converted to Christianity in her 20s.
Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images
Haley talks with Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal during a White House event for the National Governors Association in 2015. Haley and Jindal are the only two Indian-Americans to serve as governors.
Haley talks with Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal during a White House event for the National Governors Association in 2015. Haley and Jindal are the only two Indian-Americans to serve as governors.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
In June 2015, Haley moves from one television interview to another near the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. It was days after the deadly shooting of nine church members. In the aftermath, Haley called for the Confederate battle flag to be removed from the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia. The shooter, Dylann Roof, had been repeatedly photographed with the flag.
In June 2015, Haley moves from one television interview to another near the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. It was days after the deadly shooting of nine church members. In the aftermath, Haley called for the Confederate battle flag to be removed from the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia. The shooter, Dylann Roof, had been repeatedly photographed with the flag.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Haley signs a bill to remove the Confederate battle flag from the State House grounds.
Haley signs a bill to remove the Confederate battle flag from the State House grounds.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Shortly after his election, Trump tapped Haley to be US ambassador to the United Nations. Here, Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing in January 2017.
Shortly after his election, Trump tapped Haley to be US ambassador to the United Nations. Here, Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing in January 2017.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence swears in Haley after her confirmation in January 2017.
Vice President Mike Pence swears in Haley after her confirmation in January 2017.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Haley holds up photos of victims of a Syrian chemical attack during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in April 2017.
Haley holds up photos of victims of a Syrian chemical attack during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in April 2017.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Haley sits beside Trump as he hosts UN Security Council ambassadors in 2017.
Haley sits beside Trump as he hosts UN Security Council ambassadors in 2017.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Haley and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meet in New York with her British counterpart, Matthew Rycroft, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in April 2017.
Haley and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meet in New York with her British counterpart, Matthew Rycroft, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in April 2017.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
During a visit to a Syrian refugee camp in May 2017, Haley tours a supermarket run by the Norwegian Refugee Council and partly funded by the United States.
During a visit to a Syrian refugee camp in May 2017, Haley tours a supermarket run by the Norwegian Refugee Council and partly funded by the United States.
Raad Adayleh/AFP/Getty Images
Haley prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem in June 2017.
Haley prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem in June 2017.
Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images
Haley and Trump wait for a meeting on United Nations reform in September 2017.
Haley and Trump wait for a meeting on United Nations reform in September 2017.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Haley votes during a UN Security Council meeting in June 2018. A draft resolution, submitted by Kuwait, condemned Israeli violence and called for the "protection of the Palestinian people" in Gaza and the West Bank. The United States vetoed the resolution.
Haley votes during a UN Security Council meeting in June 2018. A draft resolution, submitted by Kuwait, condemned Israeli violence and called for the "protection of the Palestinian people" in Gaza and the West Bank. The United States vetoed the resolution.
Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Trump speaks with Haley while chairing a UN Security Council meeting in September 2018.
Trump speaks with Haley while chairing a UN Security Council meeting in September 2018.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Trump thanks Haley for her work as UN ambassador as they announce her resignation in the Oval Office in October 2018.
Trump thanks Haley for her work as UN ambassador as they announce her resignation in the Oval Office in October 2018.
Evan Vucci/AP
Haley places her hand over her heart during her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Haley places her hand over her heart during her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Haley campaigns with Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc at a diner in Londonderry, New Hampshire, in September 2022. Haley joined several Senate candidates on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm election season.
Haley campaigns with Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc at a diner in Londonderry, New Hampshire, in September 2022. Haley joined several Senate candidates on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm election season.
Brian Snyder/Reuters