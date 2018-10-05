These top-of-the-line convertible car seats work for newborns, toddlers and young children alike

Story highlights Car seats are a life-saving product every new parent should have

Shop the top brands for the safest, rear-facing car seats

From the time your child is born until about the age of 10, a car seat is required to keep your kids safe when they're in a vehicle. And while all car seats have met safety standards, that's essentially the only thing most car seats have in common. Each one differs in ease of installment, comfort levels and functionality. And all single-use car seats are made for a particular stage in a kid's life. The problem is, you'll need three separate car seats as your child grows. One rear facing, one forward facing and one booster seat.

A smart, safe and economical option is the convertible, all-in-one design. This allows you to reconfigure the car seat as your child grows, so you won't have to worry about purchasing a new one the second your kid gets too big and needs an upgrade. And there are many options that are not only convertible, but also easy to install and comfortable.

Among these include Graco's Milestone All-in-1 Convertible Car Seat ($165.98, originally $229.99; amazon.com), Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat ($145.39, originally $169.99; amazon.com) and Maxi-Cosi Magellan Convertible Car Seat ($297.49; amazon.com). All three easily transform from rear facing to front facing to booster car seats, and all of them have been praised by customers for their safety features and ease of use.

Graco's Milestone All-in-1 Convertible Car Seat also features an easy one-second attachment, as well as a four position recline to help your child feel comfortable as they grow. And an easily removable, machine washable seat cover makes cleaning up accidents and messes a breeze.

The Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat features an easily adjustable harness and headrest, side impact protection, and machine and dryer safe seat pads.

And last but not least, Maxi-Cosi Magellan's seat features a 14-position headrest adjustment that can be customized for your child's various growth stages. In addition, it features a seven position recliner and comes in a variety of cool colors.

But what impresses us more than anything else about these car seats is the feedback from parents who can attest to their safety features. On the reviews section for the models, parents have applauded all these car seats for protecting their child during accidents. And at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.