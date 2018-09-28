Score a big discount on a uTalk Language Education lifetime subscription

Story highlights Online courses are a great solution for people who want to learn a new language

With uTalk you can choose six languages to learn at your own pace

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the uTalk Language Education Lifetime Subscription - Choose Any 6 Languages ($29.99, originally $324.95; store.cnn.com).

The journey of learning a new language doesn't have to be a daunting one, and there isn't any age cutoff. As long as you have the determination and a method for learning it, it's really never too late to learn another language, or even two or more. Being bilingual can add another level to a resume and make you more comfortable when you travel.

You can grab a lifetime subscription to uTalk's Language Education for just $29.99 from store.cnn.com that will let you choose up to six languages to dive into. Digital lessons are a terrific way to learn, with helpful lessons and ways to measure your progress.

UTalk works on a number of devices, with apps for iOS, Android, macOS Windows and any web browser. It offers practical vocabulary lessons that you can use in real-life scenarios, interactive gaming content that can reinforce your learning, and an interface that allows you to measure your language achievements as you progress.

The opportunity to learn six languages is a big one, and you don't need to make your six selections right away. You can select one or two to start and focus on the other four at a later date. UTalk offers more then 140 languages to choose from, ranging from Afrikaans to Zulu. You can choose between regional variants, like Canadian French vs. Parisian French. And while some other name brand services might charge more than $100 for just one language, you're getting access to learn six for just $29.99.

You'll learn through speaking games, videos from voice artists native to where the language is spoken, and full verified translations. Most importantly, uTalk strives to teach in a way that helps you understand the context around the language and learn vocabulary that you'll use in real situations.

With over 140 languages to choose from, uTalk Language Education has a a program to suit your needs and your budget at just $29.99.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.