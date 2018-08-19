These functional wedding bands are perfect for those with active lifestyles

Story highlights Qalo makes rings for both men and women using a comfortable silicone material

For many engaged and married couples, there's a lot of excitement surrounding finding the perfect wedding ring for her and band for him. But if the couple lives an active lifestyle, it's tough to decide when to leave the ring on and when it's best to take it off and avoid damaging (or losing) your ring.

Take, for instance, workout classes. I'm newly engaged, and each time I go to do an hour of high-intensity interval training, it feels a bit weird to suddenly have nothing on my finger when I hit the gym. I'm proud to wear my ring each day and wanted to find a way to still wear a band of some sort while working out.

That's when I came across Qalo, a brand known for its active lifestyle rings. These rings are made from what the brand calls "functional silicone," so they fit comfortably. They come in a whole range of colors, with styles for both men and women.

At the end of the day — whether you're married or not — Qalo's active bands are a great option for the active person who wants to accessorize. They're affordable and, given the many styles and colors, you're sure to find one (or more) that suits you, no matter the activity. To get you started, here is a sample of our favorite styles from the brand, all available via Amazon.

