This clothing subscription service is like having a personal stylist for a fraction of the cost

At its best, online clothing shopping is a hassle-free and easy way to get quality clothing delivered to your doorstep. At its worst, it's a mind-numbing process of having to sift through hundreds if not thousands of styles that you're never certain will actually suit your style or body type. And if that happens, you'll just end up resorting to the same clothes you already have in your wardrobe, instead of branching out to try something new. That worst case scenario happens to us all too often.

One retailer hoping to change that for good is Frank And Oak. The Montreal-based brand is known for being just as committed to offering you quality (but still budget-friendly) styles as it is to reducing its carbon footprint. Clothing is made using sustainable practices and fabrics, so that you can feel good about the clothes you're sporting.

Recently, Frank and Oak has launched its own subscription service that aims to make online clothing shopping less of a headache. Called "Style Plan," this monthly clothing subscription is personalized around your sartorial tastes, even down to the colors and fits of pants you dislike wearing. You take a short online quiz that assesses your favorite styles of clothing, colors you don't like wearing, your desired fit and budget, and then you'll receive a custom-curated collection of clothing and accessories (that are up to 20% off compared with Frank And Oak's regular prices) shipped to your doorstep.

When I tested out the service, I was completely impressed with how spot-on the suggestions were. All three suggested pieces (two dresses and one pair of pants) were the right cuts and styles for my body type, and the look and feel of each item were right up my alley. What was really interesting to consider is that they were all items that I might not have picked out otherwise.

But what sold me on this service is that you always have full control: You can preview your monthly box and swap out the suggested styles for something else before it gets shipped to you. Once you've given your stamp of approval, you'll quickly receive your box of clothing to your home to try on. Anything you love you simply keep and pay for. And whatever isn't quite right you can return, free of charge. It is important to note that each box has a $25 styling fee, which is then credited toward any item you decide to keep.

Not only was the shopping process for me completely simplified, but I've gotten three stellar pieces of versatile clothing in my wardrobe -- I have worn my Crepe Button Down Dress in True Black ($99.50; frankandoak.com) practically once a week this summer. All of the items are very high quality but didn't break the bank, can be dressed up or down in a variety of ways, and complemented my existing wardrobe. What can beat that?

For those looking to shop online more easily and effectively, Frank And Oak's Style Plan subscription is a great place to start. Sign up for the subscription plan here and let the styling service do all the hard work for you.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.