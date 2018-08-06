By teaching kids to cook, science says they'll make healthier choices as adults

Story highlights Teaching kids to cook is a good idea, according to science.

When they learn to develop cooking skills by adolescence, one study predicts they'll make healthier dietary choices.

Getting kids to form healthy eating habits is no easy task. But why? Have you ever wondered what causes kids (and some adults) to turn up their noses when served leafy greens? Science says it could have a lot to do with how people are taught to nourish themselves as kids.

One study from the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior found that young adults with strong cooking skills are more inclined to eat healthily as an adult. According to the study, having confidence in the kitchen "led to fewer fast food meals, more meals as a family, and more frequent preparation of meals with vegetables in adulthood."

This information alone was enough to get us thinking about how to better prepare kids and teens with the tools necessary to live healthier lives. Since cooking classes can be super pricey, we decided to instead hunt down kitchen tools for the home. That way, by the time they reach adolescence, they'll know to pass on the fast food joints and instead cook up something nutritious (and delicious) at home. As an added bonus, quality time spent together in the kitchen often draws families closer, making this project a win-win for everyone.

1. The Better Homes and Gardens New Junior Cookbook ($13.40; amazon.com)

A stellar choice for guiding kids through recipes, this Junior Cookbook from Better Homes and Gardens received over 3,000 Amazon reviews from satisfied customers. Many commented on how it's "perfect for beginners" and a "must-buy for a budding chef!"

2. The MasterChef Cooking Essentials Set ($39.99; amazon.com)

This cooking essentials set from MasterChef offers a fun way to introduce the kiddos to everyday kitchen tools. This 9-piece kit comes with an apron, cutting board, mixing bowl, measuring cups, measuring spoon, spatula, spoon and tongs so that they can begin whipping up creations immediately.

3. Sassafras Little Cook Children's Kitchen Tools in Herb Pot Gift Set ($21.71; amazom.com)

For even more versatility in the kitchen, we'd also recommend scooping up this Sassafras "Little Cook Children's Kitchen Tools" set. It's perfect for kids ages five and up — and comes with an adorable herb pot for storing everything in one place.

4. CrEATive Kitchen Junior Chef Set ($36.49, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Another awesome cooking set, this set features higher quality cookware for the kids in your life. With 35 dishwasher safe, BPA-free cooking and baking utensils, this sturdy kit is made to last, easy to clean and can be used regularly.

5. The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook ($14.99; amazon.com)

Sometimes taking the time to cook requires a bit of motivation. For kids (ages 9 to 18), this themed book offers a bit inspiration for Harry Potter fans. Because it's aimed at a bit older audience than our aforementioned products, users can expect a bit more advanced cooking experience. Inside, there are more than 150 magical recipes "for wizards — and non-wizards — alike."

6. The Forest Feast for Kids: Colorful Vegetarian Recipes That Are Simple to Make ($13.96; amazon.com)

For those following plant-based diets, The Forest Feast for Kids by best-selling author Erin Gleeson offers "kid-friendly favorites that are simple to make." Inside, you'll find all-new recipes, "plus ideas for kids' parties and easy-to-follow instructions on techniques, measurements, and other helpful kitchen aides."

7. Kid-safe nylon kitchen knives by StarPack ($9.71; amazon.com)

StarPack markets these knives as "real knives that cut food, yet won't cut skin." As an added plus, these knives are 100% FDA Grade and BPA-Free, meaning they're safe for the whole family to cook with.

8. The MasterChef Junior Burger Cooking Set ($14.99, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Whipping up a burger at home can be done much healthier than at many fast food places. Here, the MasterChef Junior Burger Cooking Set offers everything needed for the chef-in-training to perfect his or her burger making skills.

9. Honglida 9-Inch Silicone Rolling Pin for Kids ($6.99; amazon.com)

This compact rolling pin for kids was made for rolling out dough when making cookies, bread, pretzels, pizza and more. The non-stick surface and comfortable wooden handles make it easy to use each and every time.