Upgrade your footwear during Cole Haan's massive summer sale

We hate to break it to you, but summer is coming to an end. And while in many instances this would be a real bummer — school will be back in session, your vacations might be put on hold, summer Fridays at work are numbered — the end of summer also brings pretty incredible sales. These massive markdowns on some of your favorite brands make the end of the season kind of worth it.

Take Cole Haan's current promotion, for example. The brand, which is arguably best known for its line of Zerogrand shoes (which have sold over 2.8 million pairs), is offering its summer clearance styles up to 70% off and its best sellers at up to 40% off from now until August 13 online. Aptly titled the "first-ever grand summer event," shoppers can find steep discounts on Zerogrand shoes, as well handbags, outerwear, accessories and other fan-favorite styles of footwear.

What we love about the sale is that there's a wide variety of footwear on sale. So whether you're shopping for fall friendly styles during your back-to-school shopping, or ones that are perfect for the remaining days of summer, there's a pair of shoes to suit.

To give you a sampler of what's up for grabs, we've rounded up 10 discounted styles that are available to shop right now. Fair warning, you'll want your credit card handy while you browse, since these stellar markdowns won't last long.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Women

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford ($139.95; colehaan.com)

Anica Criss Cross Sandal ($99.95; colehaan.com)

ZERØGRAND Slip-On Bootie ($150; colehaan.com)

Grand Crosscourt Wedge Sneaker ($90; colehaan.com)

Arden Grand Bootie ($139.97; colehaan.com)

Men

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford ($190; colehaan.com)

Pinch Weekender Roadtrip Penny Loafer ($74.97; colehaan.com)

GrandMøtion Saddle Knit Sneaker ($120; colehaan.com)

Grand Crosscourt Sneaker ($90; colehaan.com)

GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxford ($199.95; colehaan.com)