Your ultimate back-to-school guide: Top tech, school supplies and more to shop

Back-to-school season is upon us. And with it comes the inevitable shopping spree for school supplies, new apparel, everyday tech gadgets and dorm room decor. Pinpointing which products you'll actually need on a day-to-day basis can be a pretty tricky process. Sure, you know that you'll need a set of notebooks and pens, but what about the more commonly forgotten items, like an Amazon Prime membership so that you can save big on textbooks or a protective laptop case that will keep your device safe from the elements?

To help you conquer your back-to-school shopping list, we've curated some of the coolest products across a number of different categories such as tech, school supplies, backpacks, apparel and everyday essentials. This handy interactive guide features products you've come to expect on a back-to-school shopping list, like folders and calculators, as well as some more easily overlooked items, like space-saving dorm room decor and a freezable lunchbox. The hope is that you'll spend less time searching for the perfect back-to-school gear, and more time enjoying the last few days of summer.