This functional gym bag can hold a yoga mat, your workout gear and more

Everyone works out differently, so everyone's gym bag needs are different, depending on how much equipment you need, and what kind. If you do a number of different activities, such as yoga and boxing alongside typical gym runs, you'll want a gym bag that's roomy enough for your gloves and your workout clothes but has additional straps to stow away a yoga mat. This was exactly the predicament I found myself in, so I gave Gaiam's Warrior Weekender Bag ($29.98; gaiam.com) a test drive.

I've tested out the bag across countless workouts over the past few months, and it's become my new go-to. Here's why:

This carrying case is made from structured nylon material and features a number of different straps — a set for holding your yoga mat, a detachable shoulder one and hand ones — so you can customize how you tote your gym essentials.

Its interior is easy to clean. You just spot clean with a damp towel.

Its roomy design allows me to carry a variety of equipment in one bag. I can carry climbing gear, gym clothes and sneakers, a water bottle and my personal belongings like my wallet, keys and work laptop.

The bag has completely eliminated my need to haul around multiple carrying cases. If I'm headed to the gym after work, I don't need to pack a work bag and a gym bag; I can combine all my essentials into one bag.

Basically, everything boils down to its genius design, which features a compartment and just enough space for practically every item you need. Because of that, it also doubles as a solid, staple weekender bag.

And hey, the price tag of only $29.98 doesn't hurt either.

After testing out the Warrior Weekender Bag for a few months, it's hard to believe there was ever a time when I used to lug around my everyday necessities separately and in bags that weren't made to store large quantities of items. It's one of those small swaps I've made that has made my life more simple and headache-free — and what's better than that?

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.