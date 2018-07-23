These are the leggings everyone is buying from the Nordstrom sale

Story highlights Now 34% off, the fan-favorite Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are just $34.90

Shop Zella, a Nordstrom-exclusive athletic brand, for rare deals on top workout clothes

Yoga pants and workout leggings have become a style staple for many. Even if you aren't huge on yoga (or working out), the comfort level when running a weekend errand or flying in them is pretty insurmountable. This week, during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we caught wind of a particular pair of workout tights that are selling like crazy. The Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are on sale for just $35.90. That's a 34% savings (originally $54).

What makes the pair so special? For starters, they come in three solid colors — black, navy and red — making them easy to pair with most workout tops. Then, there's the high waist fit that's so popular among gym goers and yoga enthusiasts. Not only does that added bit of fabric provide extra support and coverage, but many enjoy completing the look with a cropped top. As for the material, the Live In High Waisters feature a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool. Zella also refers to the leggings as being "figure-sculpting," meaning they're designed to flatter. And a no-slip waistband helps them to stay in place while you're on the move.

The best part here is obviously the savings. Zella, a Nordstrom-exclusive athletic wear brand, isn't always available at such a steep markdown. In fact, many of the discounted fitness items up for grabs during this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale rarely are. These deals, which feature products that are perfect for those "with ambitious fitness goals and a commitment to wellness" will end Aug. 5. After that, everything will be marked back up to its original price.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.