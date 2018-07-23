Hiking gear for your next outdoor adventure

Story highlights We've found products to help you stay hydrated, dry, free from bug bites

Before you head out hiking, it's best to prep everything you need. After all, when you venture into the great outdoors, your safety, comfort, and health should be top of mind. Then, once you've secured the proper clothing and gear, the fun times on the trails can begin.

Recently we set off on a weekend getaway to Ithaca, New York, so we could test out some of the latest hiking gear and outdoor essentials on the market. The plan was to check out the many stunning lookout points, hiking trails, canyons and waterfalls.

To ensure our hike went smoothly, we filled our packs with every outdoor essential necessary. Below, you'll find our favorite products that we either tested ourselves or researched extensively. Take a look so you won't be left guessing when you stock up for your next outdoor adventure, whether that be to the mountains, the woods or otherwise.

Brittanies Thyme Organic Bug Repellent ($10.25; amazon.com)

Bug spray is one of the first things we thought to pack along on this trip. This product, the Brittanies Thyme Organic Everyday Bug Repellent, is USDA -certified organic and contains no harmful chemicals.

The Osprey Packs Exos 48 Backpack (starting at $157.95; amazon.com)

A sleek backpack that has a 4.6- out of 5-star Amazon rating and holds up to 3 liters of hydration.

Marmot Trestles 30 Mummy Sleeping Bag ($85.22, originally $99; amazon.com)

This Amazon's Choice sleeping bag is perfect for backpacking, is suited for temperatures as low as 30 F — and it's now offered at a marked-down price.

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoe (starting at $91.09; amazon.com)

No more wet feet with these comfy hiking shoes for men. On Amazon, this shoe was rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by hundreds of satisfied customers.

Women's Vasque Talus Trek Ultradry Hiking Boots ($149.99; zappos.com)

Stylish and functional, these boots by Vasque make for a comfortable hike as you hit the trails.

Thermacell MR-BP Backpacker Mosquito Repeller ($39.95; amazon.com)

The carry-along bug repellent product that provides a 15-foot zone of mosquito protection.

MSR TrailShot Pocket-Sized Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel ($49.95; amazon.com)

This compact, pocket-sized water filter cleans water that may contain harmful bacteria and protozoa. Although we didn't personally need this advanced device on our daily hiking excursions, we would highly recommend it to anyone intending to spend several days on the trail.

Biolite CampStove 2 Wood Burning and USB Charging Bundle ($199.95; amazon.com)

This product is an Amazon's Choice item since it can turn the energy from fire into electricity. The CampStove 2 generates 3 watts of usable electricity for USB charging of your portable devices. This means no more dealing with dead phone batteries while out hiking. Strike a match and you'll be set. Plus, you can use it to boil water and grill hot dogs -- talk about multitasking!

Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm ($7.99; amazon.com)

For long walks, when shoes and clothing tend to rub and cause discomfort, we'd recommend the Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm. This product has over 2,500 Amazon reviews from satisfied customers who gave it a 4.4- out of 5-star rating. You can feel confident that this product has been put to the test.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.