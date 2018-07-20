These are the top home products our readers shopped this month

Story highlights We've narrowed down the most popular home products our readers shopped

From cleaning robots to weighted blankets, this is what people ordered

Every month, we round up some of the top products our readers have shopped. These range all over the shopping universe, from DNA kits to ergonomic neck pillows for travel. But what about home products? For that, we've compiled a specific breakdown so you can stock up on some fan-favorite goods for your home.

Below, you'll find the most popular home products our readers ordered this month. These include air purifiers (which are ideal for allergy sufferers), window cleaning robots to make your cleanup routine easier, and heavy-duty cleaning scrubbers.

Ahead, shop these items that CNN Underscored readers love. We think you'll love them, too.

Fellowes AeraMax 100 Air Purifier ($99; amazon.com) as seen in "Five products you'll swear by this allergy season"

Alfawise Magnetic Window Cleaner Robot ($159.99; amazon.com) as seen in "Kickstart your spring cleaning with these six genius tech products"

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac ($249.99; amazon.com) as seen in "50 5-star products you can buy on Amazon right now"

Good Knight Weighted Blanket ($74.98; amazon.com) as seen in "What's the deal with weighted blankets? What to look for when you shop"

YnM Weighted Blanket ($85.50; amazon.com) as seen in "What's the deal with weighted blankets? What to look for when you shop"

Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber ($49.99; amazon.com) as seen in "Kickstart your spring cleaning with these six genius tech products"

Ulster Weavers Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tea Towel ($17.26; amazon.com) as seen in "The coolest (and wackiest) royal wedding memorabilia you can shop right now"

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller ($174.08, originally $199.99; amazon.com) as seen in "50 5-star products you can buy on Amazon right now"