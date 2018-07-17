Shop Amazon Prime Day for up to $200 off DNA kits

"What's your heritage?" tends to be a commonly asked question when in social settings. Before responding, imagine if you had an entirely comprehensive grasp on your family tree and background. In our opinion, that'd surely make for a great answer (and a better story) than a typically generic answer.

These days, thanks to fan-favorite brands like AncestryDNA and 23andMe, it's not so complicated to get your hands on an at-home DNA kit. These kits can be processed in days and reveal a whole slew of interesting results. For instance, depending on the kit you choose, many provide everything from a timeline of when and where your family originated to a percentage breakdown as to which ethnicities make up your DNA.

We've done a lot of research on the best DNA kits and one of our editors even tested it out. The process, we found, was super quick and simple. And the results? Extremely impressive.

How it works? Most DNA kits require that you mail in a saliva sample and create an online profile. Then, all that's left to do is wait for the results. For those who can't stand the anticipation, there are kits that provide real-time updates. For instance, the Ancestry DNA kit (now just $100) allows you to track your results as they're processed.

Since the advanced technology that comes with these DNA kits can be pricey, we were excited to see them marked down as part of Prime Day. Right now, top DNA kits are on sale for as much as $200 off. Keep scrolling to find the test that suits you best.

1. Ancestry DNA: Genetic Testing ($54.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

That's 44% savings!

2. 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service ($99.99, originally $299; amazon.com)

That's 67% savings!

3. National Geographic DNA Test Kit: Geno 2.0 Next Generation (Ancestry) ($49.97, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

That's 50% savings!

