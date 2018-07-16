Shop Prime Day deals on cleansing brushes, rechargeable tooth brushes and more

FOREO, the brand known for creating highly advanced at-home skin care tools and tooth brushes, is holding its biggest sale to date on Prime Day.

Right now, when you shop select items, you'll get as much as 30% off rechargeable tooth brushes, facial cleansing brushes and more.

If you're familiar with FOREO, you'll know that a deal this good on the brand's high-tech beauty and skin care devices is pretty unheard of — and that these favorite products are sure to sell fast.

Ready for better skin, a brighter smile and a great deal on professional grade products? Shop FOREO now via Amazon and check out our top five products in the roundup below.

1. LUNA 2 cleansing facial brush ($139.30; originally $199; amazon.com)

The LUNA 2 is marketed as the cleansing brush "made for the woman who's serious about her skin care." The fact that this brush comes in four colors — purple, pink, blue, and green — isn't just for show. Instead, each color is designed for a different skin type. For instance, the purple LUNA 2 is made for those with sensitive skin. The pink is for normal skin, the blue is for combination skin and the green is for oily skin.

How it works? The soft silicon bristles at the end of each brush are varied to suit your specific skin type. Each brush has 12 settings so that you can change the settings on your brush, depending on how intense of a clean you need.

This brush is 30% off during Amazon Prime Day. This is the deepest discount we've seen on these facial cleansers. Get yours now because this product is sure to sell fast.

2. LUNA mini 2 ($97.30, originally $139; amazon.com)

The LUNA mini 2 is considered the little sister to the LUNA 2. Not only does it cost less, but it's smaller in size, making it a great option when traveling or on the go.

How it works? The LUNA 2 has a "3-brush effect," which makes it a great cleansing tool for all skin types. These three brush settings are designed to clean sensitive skin, hard to reach areas (like the pores around the nose), and the T-Zone, where oil tends to build.

Available in 5 cool colors, there's sure to be a brush to suit everyone. It's on sale for just $97.30, 30% off the regular retail price.

3. LUNA go for men ($69.30, originally $99; amazon.com)

Finally, a cleansing brush made especially for men. The LUNA go for men is the easy-to-use cleansing and pre-shaving skin care tool that lifts away 99.5% of dirt, oil and makeup.

How it works? Similar to the other FOREO facial brushes, this brush has tiny silicon bristles that work to remove residue. When using, simply dampen face, apply your cleanser of choice and gently scrub the skin using circular motions for 1 minute.

As an added bonus, the LUNA go for men comes with a handy travel pouch to keep the device clean and ready to use.

4. Espada At-Home Blue Light Acne Treatment Device ($104.30, originally $149; amazon.com)

Available in three different colors, the FOREO Espada is perfect for both men and women who suffer from acne. This blue light acne tool is a noninvasive technology that eliminates acne-causing bacteria and helps prevent pimples, deep pore acne, swelling and inflammation. Plus, it leaves skin looking clear and fresh.

How it works? The Espada kills acne causing bacteria at the source, and stimulates micro-circulation to facilitate skin renewal. As an added plus, this advanced technology is extremely easy to use. All you have to do is cleanse your face and place the Espada on a blemish for 30 seconds. Repeat the routine on all other blemishes.

Now available at 30% off, this easy, effective and fast acne treatment is on sale as part of FOREO's Prime Day sale. Get yours while supplies last for a great deal on this professional grade skin care device.

5. Issa Hybrid Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush ($104.30, originally $149; amazon.com)

Ready for a better looking smile? Look no further than the Issa Yybrid rechargeable toothbrush.

How it works? Using Sonic Pulse Technology and a unique silicone and PBT polymer brush head, the Issa Hybrid toothbrush is highly effective at creating a whiter, brighter smile. This advanced technology makes it easier to remove plaque and stains, and prevent tartar buildup and cavities.

Now on sale for just $104.30, that's a steal we haven't seen on the Issa Hybrid. Get yours now at 30% off before the deal ends.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.