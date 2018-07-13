At-home coffee makers for every kind of coffee drinker

Story highlights Making coffee at home saves you money and you get exactly what you want

No matter what kind of coffee drinker you are, it's cheaper and more environmentally friendly to make your coffee at home. But there's a huge range of methods and tools to choose from when it comes to home brewing, so we've narrowed down some of the options to get you started. We've also grouped them by different types of coffee-drinking personas, so no matter who you are and how you like your coffee, you'll find something that works for your lifestyle.

'I want my coffee to be fast, easy and inexpensive'

1. Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine ($111.75; amazon.com) and Bestpresso Coffee Espresso Variety Pack ($39.99; amazon.com)

A machine that uses pods may be the laziest coffee-making option, but it's also the most simple and stress-free one. Reviewers say the Nespresso Inissia's brew is both high quality and consistent, and the machine works quickly. The water heats up in 25 seconds and can make nine cups. The Bestpresso pods are one of the most affordable options on the market. The variety pack has 120 pods in six different blends that vary in intensity and flavor, making for a fun way to explore your coffee palate and preferences.

2. Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($49.95; amazon.com)

A super simple way to make your own cold brew, the Oxo cold brew coffee maker is a great option for those who prefer iced coffee in the morning. All you have to do is fill the brewing container with ground coffee, add cold water and allow it all to steep for 12 to 24 hours. Then, press the release switch down to drain the concentrate. It makes four cups at a time, and its sleek design won't take up much space in your kitchen.

3. Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer ($59.99; amazon.com)

One of the most affordable and practical coffee makers we could find, the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer can make single cups and full pots of coffee, using either coffee pods or ground coffee. A programmable clock allows you to set everything up the night before, so you can wake up to a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning.

'I want to make great-tasting coffee at home, but I still want it to be simple'

1. Eparé Manual Coffee Grinder ($49.95; amazon.com)

If you want to make the leap from coffee novice to coffee expert, you need to start grinding your own beans. This manual grinder from Eparé is everything you'll need at a great price. It comes with 15 settings, so you can experiment with different grinds of coffee, and a chart of recommended settings for some of the most popular coffee preparation methods. It's easy to use and boasts an extremely consistent grind. Just load up to 60 grams of any fresh coffee beans and start grinding. The ground coffee is caught in the glass base.

2. AeroPress Coffee Maker ($29.95; amazon.com)

The AeroPress is one of the simplest ways to dramatically up your coffee game. It can brew both regular coffee and espresso, and was invented by an engineer who designed and tested multiple models of coffee brewers before deciding on the AeroPress. Its innovative design allows for lower temperatures and shorter brewing times, resulting in a less acidic, smoother taste. All you have to do is place your coffee in the chamber, put the AeroPress on top of a mug, pour hot water into the chamber, stir and press the plunger down. And it's a breeze to wash -- just rinse the plunger.

3. Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker ($41.32; amazon.com) and Fino Pour-Over Coffee Kettle ($24; amazon.com)

The Chemex is one of the most hassle-free ways to enjoy pour-over coffee. Many tools require scales and intricate timers, but this one simplifies the process. Just add your ground coffee to the filter, pour water in and wait for the coffee to drip. Its elegant design also adds a nice touch to any kitchen space. To achieve ideal brewing results, you'll also need a kettle, and the Fino kettle is a great option. Its design makes a slow and precise water flow easy to achieve, and it's small enough for easy storage.

'I love making coffee at home and am always looking for new and different ways to do it'

1. Oxo Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Integrated Scale ($199.95; amazon.com)

This electric grinder boasts 40-millimeter burrs that operate at 38 settings -- so you can get perfect grinds for everything from espresso to cold brew. Its built-in scale measures the coffee, and its different settings let you customize the amount to grind, based on how much coffee you're making. It even includes technologies like a UV-blocking tint to keep the beans fresh and a no-bean detector that will prevent you from grinding when there aren't any beans in the machine.

2. Hario Syphon Coffee Maker ($59.08; amazon.com)

If you want a coffee maker that's also a conversation starter, a siphon is the way to go. It works using the usual combination of ground coffee and hot water, but it uses a constant heat source to force the water into the upper chamber, where the ground coffee is, and creates a vacuum to pull it back down through a filter. Sounds complicated, but it's not actually that difficult to use, and a lot of reviewers have said they really enjoy the brew it produces. It makes about five cups of coffee, great for a breakfast get-together. It's easy to clean and would make a perfect addition to any coffee connoisseur's arsenal.

3. Behmor Customizable Drum Coffee Roaster ($368.99; amazon.com)

If you really want to take home coffee making to the next level, try roasting your own beans. Behmor hails its drum coffee roaster as the "world's first and only full 1-pound capacity home coffee roaster." It has five settings that let you customize your roast and is equipped with numerous technologies, like a rotating drum and quartz roasting elements, that help to create a craft roasting experience -- except you can do it in your own kitchen. It has a lighted interior so you can watch the process of the beans roasting.