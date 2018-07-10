For 18 hours only! Shop the eBay flash tech sale

Ready to score on those eBay tech items you've been coveting? Now is the time. For today only, the online marketplace is promoting a flash tech sale as part of its PrimeTime promotion, with 10% off a $50 tech purchase.

How to save: Shop eBay's selections from 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. PST today, using this code: PRIMOTECH.

While it's likely you've shopped eBay on at least a few occasions, it's important to note that the site has, over time, transitioned from being solely an auction-style shopping experience. Now, instead of waiting for an auction to end, you can use eBay's Buy It Now function, which allows you to buy new items at a fixed price.

This includes many of the tech items on sale today. Right now, when you head to eBay, you can save 10% on all offered gadgets. This tech sale includes everything from cameras, to cell phones, computers, consumer electronics, video games and consoles, musical instruments and more.

There are a few things to know before you begin. From an inside source, we were informed that you must use the coupon within a single transaction, but that it can include multiple eligible items. Additionally, this coupon is only eligible for those living in the U.S. and Canada. And lastly, you must love a good deal — because this tech sale is pretty dang great.