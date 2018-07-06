Learn to write professionally with this affordable copywriting course

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, our staff features a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Copywriting Mastery Bundle.

Learning to write well isn't an easy task. Most writers — even professional ones — are constantly working to improve and refine their writing skills. Thankfully, there are tons of courses out there that can help us get better.

For instance, the Copywriting Mastery Bundle course ($24, originally $660; store.cnn.com) is a great option for anyone looking to launch a career as a freelance writer. The bundle, which comes with four courses and 219 lessons, is a master class teaching how to write effective sales copy for business purposes and headlines that will turn heads.

Each of the four courses is taught by a different expert. With this bundle, you'll get courses dedicated to business copywriting or writing for the purpose of driving sales; insights on what defines being a "crazy good copy writer"; basic creative writing skills for beginners; and a course on how to start your own freelance writing business.

If you aren't happy with your purchase, you can return it within 15 days for CNN Store credit. That — and the fact that 1,300 users have already enrolled — should help you feel more confident about your purchase.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.