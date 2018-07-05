roger federer mejor tenista mundo rompe marca record pkg deportes_00000101.jpg
Roger Federer's return to world number one
03:08 - Source: CNN
Open Court 16 videos
roger federer mejor tenista mundo rompe marca record pkg deportes_00000101.jpg
Roger Federer's return to world number one
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Federer has 'dream' to visit Wimbledon queue

Considering talking to fans in line

Eight-time Wimbledon champion plays third-round match Friday

Wimbledon CNN  — 

Serena Williams may have been out of the grand slam game for roughly 16 months as she started a family, but when her back is against the wall – as one opponent put it last month – the real Serena still comes out.

It might not happen anytime soon – or ever, for that matter – but Wimbledon’s eight-time champion said his “dream” was to wander along the snaking line that is a mainstay of the first week and just chat with the fans, many of whom worship him.

READ: The art of Wimbledon queuing

READ: What’s behind Federer’s resurgence?

“Every time when I see an article or a video, especially which I enjoy a lot, I see something about the queue,” the 20-time grand slam winner told reporters after his second-round win over Lukas Lacko. “I hear what they say, how excited they are about Wimbledon.

Everywhere he goes in the world to play tennis, Roger Federer fans shower the Swiss with praise.
Everywhere he goes in the world to play tennis, Roger Federer fans shower the Swiss with praise.
OLI SCARFF/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

“They get asked, ‘Who are you here to see?’ Your name drops. It’s always very exciting, I must tell you.

“I always have this sort of dream or this thing, I just want to like walk past them and speak to these people, to hear their stories.

“That’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Then you’re like, ‘Nah, maybe not.’ Who knows how they’re going to react?”

READ: Flying ants cause havoc at Wimbledon

These Roger Federer fans have been among those queuing for tickets at Wimbledon.
These Roger Federer fans have been among those queuing for tickets at Wimbledon.
OLI SCARFF/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Fans queue up for tickets at Wimbledon in southwest London.
Fans queue up for tickets at Wimbledon in southwest London.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Either way, at least his fans can take heart in the knowledge he is planning to stick around for a while yet this fortnight.

READ: Serena wins first Wimbledon match as a mom

The defending champion extended his set streak at the All England Club to 26 in dispatching Lacko Wednesday, taking his total court time from two matches to two hours, 49 minutes.

On Friday he will meet Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who withstood a barrage of 61 aces to beat Ivo Karlovic in five sets Wednesday.

READ: Roger Federer ditches Nike for Uniqlo

Much of the discussion around Federer has centered on his switch in clothing manufacturer, from US giant Nike to Japanese brand Uniqlo.

Visit our tennis page for more news and videos

The multi-year deal is, according to reports, worth $300 million over 10 years. Federer said he hoped to get his famous “RF” logo back from Nike “sooner than later.”