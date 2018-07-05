Story highlights Federer has 'dream' to visit Wimbledon queue Considering talking to fans in line Eight-time Wimbledon champion plays third-round match Friday

Serena Williams may have been out of the grand slam game for roughly 16 months as she started a family, but when her back is against the wall – as one opponent put it last month – the real Serena still comes out.

It might not happen anytime soon – or ever, for that matter – but Wimbledon’s eight-time champion said his “dream” was to wander along the snaking line that is a mainstay of the first week and just chat with the fans, many of whom worship him.

“Every time when I see an article or a video, especially which I enjoy a lot, I see something about the queue,” the 20-time grand slam winner told reporters after his second-round win over Lukas Lacko. “I hear what they say, how excited they are about Wimbledon.

“They get asked, ‘Who are you here to see?’ Your name drops. It’s always very exciting, I must tell you.

“I always have this sort of dream or this thing, I just want to like walk past them and speak to these people, to hear their stories.

“That’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Then you’re like, ‘Nah, maybe not.’ Who knows how they’re going to react?”

Either way, at least his fans can take heart in the knowledge he is planning to stick around for a while yet this fortnight.

The defending champion extended his set streak at the All England Club to 26 in dispatching Lacko Wednesday, taking his total court time from two matches to two hours, 49 minutes.

On Friday he will meet Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who withstood a barrage of 61 aces to beat Ivo Karlovic in five sets Wednesday.

Much of the discussion around Federer has centered on his switch in clothing manufacturer, from US giant Nike to Japanese brand Uniqlo.

The multi-year deal is, according to reports, worth $300 million over 10 years. Federer said he hoped to get his famous “RF” logo back from Nike “sooner than later.”