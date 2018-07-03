When is Amazon Prime Day? The date revealed, the deals to shop now

Story highlights When is Amazon Prime Day? Keep reading to find out

In addition to marking your calendar, you can also shop Amazon's leaked deals here

When is Amazon Prime Day? We're glad you asked! The shopping holiday begins today at 3 p.m. EDT. That means you're going to want to run — not walk — when shopping these deals while supplies last.

To go along with the exciting news, Amazon also released a list of Prime Day deals that either have already started or will launch later today.

So that you can track down the best Prime Day deals ahead of time, we've rounded up a whole list of sale items that are already marked down. Keep scrolling to find out what could be yours at a discounted price.

1. Echo Show ($129.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Save $100 on the Alexa-enabled device that now has video capabilities.

2. AmazonBasics 4-Shelf Shelving Unit ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Save 20% when you shop this Amazon's Choice shelving unit that's perfect for any room in the house. With over 3,000 reviews from satisfied customers, you can feel confident about adding this item to your cart.

3. AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

With a protective outer shell and a scratch-resistant finish, you can bet that this carry-on will withstand the wear and tear that comes with travel.

4. Amazon Basics Foldable Drying Rack ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

No more draping wet clothes to dry in random spots throughout your home. This best-selling drying rack is durable — and yet lightweight — so that you can easily move it from room to room.

5. AmazonBasics Classic Backpack ($13.83, originally $17.32; amazon.com)

This affordable backpack — now offered at 20% off — comes in seven stylish colors so that you can pick a pack to suit your style.

6. AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector in Queen ($16.75, originally $25; amazon.com)

It never hurts to get a deal on the household items you needed to buy anyway. This mattress protector, named an Amazon's Choice product, is now on sale at 36% off.

7. Rivet Pike Factory Industrial Table Lamp ($45.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

The brushed steel finish on this desk lamp gives it an expensive feel — without an expensive price tag.

8. AmazonBasics (Portable Cooler and Warmer) ($58.70, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Another essential to have around, this cooler comes in 28- or 32- quarts so that you're prepared for the next picnic.

9. AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($14.58, $19.78; amazon.com)

Perfect for summer parties and toting along to the beach, this affordable speaker is now on sale for less than $15.

10. The 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer ($63.31, originally $94.99; amazon.com)

If you're on the hunt for a product that will give you home theater sound on a budget, consider a sound bar. This option from Amazon Basics, which has over 700 5-star reviews, can give you more immersive audio on a budget.

11. AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle ($15.16, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

An electric kettle is a staple that should be in your kitchen. With it, you can brew teas, coffees and boil water for meal prep in record time.

Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.

