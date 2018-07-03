When is Amazon Prime Day? The date revealed, the deals to shop now

Story highlights When is Amazon Prime Day? Keep reading to find out

When is Amazon Prime Day? Typically, this major shopping day falls sometime in early July — but the exact date is usually a secret until just days or weeks before. Today, the online marketplace finally announced that it would be holding Prime Day on July 16. To go along with the exciting news, Amazon also released a list of Prime Day deals that either have already started or will launch on the big day.

Head on over to check out these deals and get yours while the getting is good. To help you track down the best Prime Day deals, we've rounded up a whole list of sale items that were just marked down. Keep scrolling to find out what could be yours at a discounted price.

1. Echo Show ($129.99, originally $228; amazon.com)

Save $100 on the Alexa-enabled device that now has video capabilities.

2. Amazon Basics 4-Shelf Shelving Unit ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

An Amazon's Choice home item with over 3,000 reviews from satisfied customers. Now, you'll save 20% when you shop this shelving unit that's perfect for the kitchen, your closet, the kids' play room — and beyond.

3. Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner Luggage ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

With a protective outer shell and a scratch-resistant finish, you can bet that this carry-on will withstand the wear and tear that comes with travel.

4. Amazon Basics Foldable Drying Rack ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

No more draping wet clothes to dry in random spots throughout your home. This best-selling drying rack is durable — and yet lightweight — so that you can easily move it from room to room.

5. Amazon Basics Classic Backpack ($13.83, originally $17.32; amazon.com)

This affordable backpack — now offered at 20% off — comes in seven stylish colors so that you can pick a pack to suit your style.

Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.