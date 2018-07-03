Amazon's subscription services are some of the best Prime Day deals this year
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (it starts on July 16 and lasts for a full 36 hours), which means you'll want to get your shopping strategy ready. The name of the game is saving big, after all. And while you're likely eyeing markdowns on tech devices or clothing, this year's most lucrative Prime Day sales are probably not top of mind.
Amazon's subscription services are offering massive savings for this year's Prime Day, making them some of the steepest markdowns you can look forward to on the big shopping day. These services are upward of 90% off their original price tags, and range from Amazon Prime Music memberships -- where you can stream over 2 million songs on demand, completely ad-free -- to Twitch Prime, where gamers can unlock free video game content.
Some of this year's most noteworthy subscription deals, many of which run from July 3 to July 17, include:
- Audible, Amazon's collection of audiobooks, is offering 66% off three-month membership plans. In addition, Audible Romance is offering a 30-day free trial for members to get unlimited access to thousands of romance audiobooks.
- Bookworms can also enjoy a Kindle Unlimited membership for just 99 cents for three months. A Kindle Unlimited membership allows readers to unlock thousands of titles, both classics and brand new releases, to read on their Kindle devices. In addition, Kindle Unlimited will be 33% off for those who chose the 12-month prepaid plan and 40% off for those who choose the 24-month plan.
- Leading up to Prime Day, Twitch Prime will be offering free daily video game content to users.
- Stream your favorite songs on demand and ad-free with an Amazon Music membership, now just 99 cents for a four-month membership.
- During the days leading up to Prime Day, Prime Video members can enjoy steep discounts on popular digital movie orders.
- Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited, which gives users access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational programs and more, will be 90% off for a three-month prepaid plan. That means it will cost only $2.99 instead of its typical $29.99 price tag.
- Amazon Prime Pantry customers can score $10 off their orders of $40 or more.
- And for those who haven't gotten on board with Amazon Fresh's grocery delivery service, they can score a free trial and get $30 off their first order using the code 30FRESH.
All of these stellar subscription sales make these discounts a no-brainer for this Prime Day.
Want even more Prime Day deals? Keep checking CNN Underscored (or easier yet, bookmark our page) to get real-time updates on the best deals and products to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2018.