Amazon's subscription services are some of the best Prime Day deals this year

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (it starts on July 16 and lasts for a full 36 hours), which means you'll want to get your shopping strategy ready. The name of the game is saving big, after all. And while you're likely eyeing markdowns on tech devices or clothing, this year's most lucrative Prime Day sales are probably not top of mind.

Amazon's subscription services are offering massive savings for this year's Prime Day, making them some of the steepest markdowns you can look forward to on the big shopping day. These services are upward of 90% off their original price tags, and range from Amazon Prime Music memberships -- where you can stream over 2 million songs on demand, completely ad-free -- to Twitch Prime, where gamers can unlock free video game content.

Some of this year's most noteworthy subscription deals, many of which run from July 3 to July 17, include:

All of these stellar subscription sales make these discounts a no-brainer for this Prime Day.

