When summer temperatures soar, many of us run around the house plugging in floor fans and replacing heavy bedding sets with lightweight ones. But while these items will cool you off, they may look clunky or boring in a nicely decorated home. That's why we decided to swap out some home goods that are often designed in a utilitarian fashion for more stylish, sleek products that work just as well.

This summer, instead of having to look at an ugly box fan or so-so summer bedding, why not upgrade to these chic options? They look so good, you may want to use them all year long.

Vornado VFAN Vintage Air Circulator Fan ($87.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

A cool vintage spin on your everyday fan, this Vornado model has all of the the chic aesthetic and cooling capabilities to transform the look and feel of your space. We've had an eye on this fan for a while, but were hesitant to pull the trigger given the price. Now it's marked down from $180 to just $88. Talk about a steal!

Len Linum European-Made Pure Linen Sheets ($179.99; amazon.com)

Something about linen sheets just screams luxury. This set, with an average 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, comes in seven stunning shades. Given how pricey quality linens can be these days, this set is priced affordably, considering it's made from 100% pure organic linen. Since luxury linens can be notoriously tricky to care for at home, you'll be glad to know that this set is machine washable.

Nest (T3007ES) Learning Thermostat ($212, originally $249; amazon.com)

The Nest is the smart temperature control that gives your home a techy update instantly. It comes in four cool colors and has an easy-to-read display. It saves energy within your home and syncs with Alexa (sold separately) for voice control. The best part is, it observes your habits in order to automatically adjust the temperature of your home based on your preferences.

DecoBreeze Retro Fan Air Circulator Table Fan ($57.99; amazon.com)

Another stylish fan, the DecoBreeze comes in several fashionable colors, including our favorites: this baby blue model and rose gold. Priced at just $58, this fan makes a great addition to any living space.

Rose Home Fashion Curtain-Wide Thermal Blackout Patio Door Curtain Panel ($29.99; amazon.com)

Air conditioning systems have to work extra hard when hot air seeps through the little gaps in our doors and windows or the sun beats on the glass. Luckily, this stylish thermal paneling solves the problem and reduces energy waste by providing insulation to keep hot air out and cool air in.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.