Your guide to the top Fourth of July sales to shop this week

The Fourth of July is almost upon us. For many, this patriotic holiday also means getting a well-deserved day off, enjoying the sunshine with friends and family, and scoring some great shopping deals. We're particularly partial to the latter. Fourth of July sales are the perfect excuse to stock up on summer essentials, like swimwear and outdoor tech, for the rest of the season (remember, there are still more than two months of summer).

Right now you can find stellar discounts and deals on clothing, tech products and travel essentials, ahead of the holiday. To help get your shopping search started, we've compiled a list of retailers and their sales you can shop right now. Talk about a festive way to celebrate the holiday!

Atlantis

Looking for your next vacation? From July 2 until July 5, rates for the Atlantis Bahamas will start at just $199 per night, and you'll have additional opportunities to save daily, including 50% off a second room at The Royal, scoring a free daily lunch during your stay, and even receiving $200 in luxury credit per day.

AllModern

Looking to revamp your home on a budget? Shop AllModern's July Fourth sale from June 28 until July 5, where you can take an extra 15% off sale items with the code SPARKS.

Birch Lane

Like AllModern, Birch Lane is offering 15% off its signature home goods, as well as free shipping on select items when you use the code AMERICA at checkout.

Ban.do

Stock up on graphic planners, desk accessories, clothing, shoes and more at Ban.do. You'll score free shipping on all orders and a festive gift on purchases over $50 from July 2 until July 6.

Brooks Brothers

Save big on polos, shorts, swimwear and items from Brooks Brother's women's collection from June 30 until July 8.

Dormify

Get ready to take a college dorm room to the next level. Dormify is offering 20% off your entire order, including its signature wall art, bedding and home decor, with the code FIREWORK from June 28 until July 5.

Express

Express is hosting a buy one get one sale, along with an additional 40% off clearance items from June 28 until July 4.

eBay

From June 27 until July 3, enjoy 20% off select purchases of $25 or more during eBay's Fourth of July sale. Simply use the code PARTYINUSA at checkout to redeem the savings.

Frank and Oak

Celebrate Independence Day in style during Frank and Oak's 20% off sale, where you can save big on all regular priced orders from July 3 until July 5, using the code USA20 at checkout.

Hello Fresh

Enjoy 25% off your first four orders of delicious meal kits from June 25 until July 5 by using the code FIREWORKS2018.

Home Depot

Save up to 40% off appliances during Home Depot's Red White and Blue sale, now until July 11.

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole is hosting a massive sale where you can save up to 70% off select items, plus an additional 30% off sitewide during the holiday.

Moosejaw

Save up to 30% off Moosejaw's best summer gear now until July 4.

Of a Kind

Save big on select artisanal jewelry, toys, paper goods and home decor during Of a Kind's 30% off sale from June 29 until July 9.

Perry Ellis

Save 40% off sitewide (excluding fragrances) now through July 5.

Rosetta Stone

From June 29 until July 11, score 35% off a 24-month language subscription to Rosetta Stone.