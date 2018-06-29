Happening now! The eBay flash sale lasting just 13 hours

In our book, Fridays are a gift. Not only does this day signal the end of the workweek (helloooo, weekend!), but it's also a chance to catch up on the most fun kind of to-do lists -- shopping lists.

As a little TGIF gift to you, eBay is offering a flash sale that lasts just 13 hours. That means you're going to have to act fast to catch your savings before it's gone.

The rules of the promotion are as follows: On Friday, June 29, eBay shoppers get 15% off purchases of $25 or more with promo code PERFECTDAY. The deal will last from 9 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

Given that eBay is offers items from virtually every category, including fashion, home and garden, sporting goods, electronics and more, there's likely to be something for everyone — now offered at 15% off.