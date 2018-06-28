Feds begin removing Occupy ICE protesters in Portland

(CNN) Federal law enforcement officers have begun removing protesters encamped outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Oregon's largest city, officials said Thursday morning, more than a week after the demonstrations forced the Portland facility to close temporarily.

Officers moved in on the encampment of Occupy ICE PDX demonstrators at about 5:30 a.m. PT, the US attorney's office in Oregon said. Officials hope to reopen the facility early next week for the first time since June 20, Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling said.

An unspecified number of protesters were taken into custody as federal law enforcement personnel cleared a path that includes the facility's driveway and front door, Sperling said.

Officers in riot gear stood shoulder-to-shoulder near the facility, video from CNN affiliate KPTV shows . People who appeared to be demonstrators approached the officers intermittently, talking with them or appearing to record them with cell phone cameras.

Last week, ICE temporarily closed its Portland field offices after demonstrators had pitched tents in front of the facility to protest the Trump administration's policy to criminally prosecute anyone who crosses the border illegally. The policy led to hundreds of children being separated from their parents.

