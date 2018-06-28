Elderly man who shot firefighters tried to kill neighbor, prosecutors say

(CNN) It started with a feud between neighbors at a retirement home, prosecutors say.

And it ended with an explosion at the facility and the shooting death of a firefighter who was responding to the scene on Monday.

Thomas Kim, a 77-year-old retirement home resident, is accused of shooting and killing Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, as the veteran firefighter was responding to an explosion, allegedly triggered by Kim. A second firefighter, Ernesto Torres, was also shot but is expected to make a full recovery. Another man who lived in the building was also shot and injured, prosecutors said.

Kim is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder of a firefighter, two counts of attempted murder, one count of arson of an inhabited structure and one count of explosion with intent to murder.

Investigators believe that the fire wasn't set to ambush the firefighters, but that it stemmed from the feud with the neighbor, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police.

