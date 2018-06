5 things for June 28: Anthony Kennedy, Trump & Putin, North Korea, Disney & Fox

(CNN) Ready to start your own business? Amazon wants you to do just that -- to deliver its packages . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Justice Anthony Kennedy

The President was downright giddy at the prospect of not only making his second Supreme Court pick in less than two years but also at the dream scenario it presents for him and the GOP: installing a consistently conservative court that can influence American law, life and culture for generations. It's the main reason so many Republicans voted for Trump in 2016.

2. President Trump & President Putin

We'll find out later today the particulars of an upcoming summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. National security adviser John Bolton met with Putin in Moscow to work out the details. Helsinki, Finland , and Vienna, Austria, look like the likely meeting sites. The summit will probably happen next month, after Trump visits Britain and attends a NATO meeting in Belgium. The prospect of a Trump-Putin meeting has sent ripples of consternation through European capitals. Many fear attempts to isolate Moscow for its destabilizing activities could be quickly undone by Trump.

3. North Korea

After his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month, President Trump declared that the North Korean nuclear threat was over. Well, not so fast. New satellite images show the North has made improvements to a facility used to produce weapons-grade fissile material . Infrastructure upgrades at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center include modifications to the site's plutonium production reactor and construction of several support facilities. North Korea says it "cannot confirm the report," but one observer says this is "still an active site producing plutonium for" the country.

4. Migrant crisis

A ship stranded at sea for days -- and loaded with 233 migrants -- finally docked in Malta . The search and rescue ship, which belongs to German charity Mission Lifeline, was stuck in the Mediterranean for five days while European leaders bickered over the migrants' fate. A deal to let the ship dock in Malta was reached Tuesday. Malta, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland and France have all said they'll take in the migrants. How to deal with migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Mideast has become a hot-button issue in Europe , with some nations tightening their borders.

5. Disney & Fox

TODAY'S NUMBERS

132

$117,400

The annual earnings of a family of four, now considered low-income in San Francisco

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Safe travels

Looking for a nice, safe place to visit? Try Uzbekistan. No, really. It's listed in a new survey of the safest countries in the world for travelers.

Grease is the word

A new study on interstellar dust made a surprising discovery: Outer space is full of grease

Some kind of hero

He couldn't swim, yet he was the first to jump into a river to save a 5-year-old boy from drowning.

Football follies

Hypersonic hype

New York to London in just two hours ? Boeing's working on a plane to do just that, but it may be a decade or two (or three) before it becomes a reality.

