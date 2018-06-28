Seremaia Bai: The rugby great giving hope to Fiji's youth

Story highlights Ex-international Bai runs Rugby Academy Fiji

Hopes to inspire country's youth with rugby

Bai won 53 caps for Fiji

(CNN) He's won 53 caps for Fiji, scored more than 350 points, and traveled the world playing for club sides in seven different countries -- but today Seremaia Bai leads a life much closer to home.

The former rugby international has set up the Rugby Academy Fiji to inspire the youth in his native country -- children from troubled backgrounds who need the sport to get their lives back on track.

"I've tried to create this little environment where if the players don't have a proper home, when they come here they know they feel belonged and loved and that they're being cared for," Bai tells CNN World Rugby from the academy base in Suva, the Fijian capital.

Bai started the academy after retiring from rugby in 2016, aged 37, inspired by his own upbringing to give something back to Fiji.

He travels around the country to the smaller villages, running rugby clinics and offering what he calls "vocational training" -- basic education and life skills to benefit the players away from the pitch, too. The academy has 30-40 members, most of which are boys aged about 19.