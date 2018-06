TBT: The caning of Charles Sumner

(CNN) I hate to break it to those mourning the loss of civility in politics, but it died a long time ago. For this week's Throwback Thursday, I present to you the caning of Charles Sumner.

On May 22, 1856, Rep. Preston Brooks walked into the US Senate chamber and proceeded to beat Sen. Charles Sumner with a cane, a very uncivil small-scale foreshadowing of the Civil War.

The issue, as you probably guessed, was slavery. Brooks, a Democrat, hailed from South Carolina. Sumner, a Republican, was from Massachusetts. Days earlier, Sumner delivered a speech against admitting Kansas to the Union as a slave state. Importantly, during his speech, he called out South Carolina's Sen. Andrew Butler

"The senator from South Carolina has read many books of chivalry, and believes himself a chivalrous knight, with sentiments of honor and courage. Of course he has chosen a mistress to whom he has made his vows," Sumner said of Butler. "I mean the harlot Slavery."

Butler was Brooks' distant relative, and the congressman didn't take kindly to Sumner's speech. Brooks walked into the Senate chamber and beat Sumner so violently with his cane that it reportedly snapped . It took the senator years to recover

