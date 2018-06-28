TBT: The caning of Charles Sumner

#TBT: In May 1856, Rep. Preston Brooks took incivility to a new level when he savagely beat Sen. Charles Sumner with a cane. Brooks, a South Carolina congressman, took offense at a speech Sumner gave earlier that week about whether Kansas should be admitted to the US as a slave or free state. In the "Crimes Against Kansas" remarks, the Massachusetts senator maligned South Carolina's Andrew Butler, a kinsman of Brooks. It took Sumner years to recover from the assault. 📸 New York Public Library #throwback #throwbackthursday #congress #history #politics #news #cnn

