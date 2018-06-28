Washington (CNN) A group of Parkland families is banding together to encourage compromise and conversation in addressing gun violence in US schools.

"As a group of families, we've suffered one of the biggest losses that anyone can suffer. And we just kind of wanted to figure out a way to make sure that it didn't happen to any other families," Debbi Hixon told CNN. Her husband, Chris, the school's athletic director, was killed in the shooting.

Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter, Gina, was killed, said the idea to form the group came in late April and was built on their success in passing gun control legislation in Florida

Stand with Parkland wants to rally lawmakers of both parties and community members around three main issues: mental health screenings and support, responsible gun ownership and school safety enhancements. Although Montalto noted that the organization supports proper firearms training and licensing and maintaining a single point of entry in schools, he stressed the importance of discussion and compromise in coming up with more specific solutions for each of the focus areas. He told CNN he wanted those who are more moderate to be able to join and feel "empowered" to share their ideas.

