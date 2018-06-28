Rod Rosenstein will be on the hot seat amid House document feud

(CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will be grilled Thursday by House Republicans furious over the pace of the Justice Department's compliance with House subpoenas related to the FBI's actions in 2016.

on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, but the Republican document fight with the Justice Department is likely to take center stage. Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify Thursday morning before the House Judiciary Committee. The hearing is scheduled to discuss the Justice Department inspector general report released earlier this monthon the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, but the Republican document fight with the Justice Department is likely to take center stage.

step before more drastic measures, like holding Rosenstein in contempt or even impeaching him. The House is expected to pass a resolution on Friday demanding that the Justice Department fully comply with subpoenas from the Judiciary and Intelligence committees by July 6. Conservatives have suggested that the resolution is the laststep before more drastic measures, like holding Rosenstein in contempt or even impeaching him.

"If they're not here by July 6, then certainly contempt and impeachment would be in order," Rep Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican who's the head of the House Freedom Caucus, said Wednesday.

The House panels have been feuding with Rosenstein for months over the documents, accusing the Justice Department of stonewalling and hiding embarrassing information. The department has provided documents and given briefings to the "Gang of Eight," the group of congressional leaders designed to receive highly sensitive information, but the committees have said the department is still not in full compliance with the subpoenas.

Read More