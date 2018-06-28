Melania Trump arrives in Arizona for her second trip to immigration facilities

Tucson, Arizona (CNN) First lady Melania Trump landed in Tucson, Arizona, Thursday, about two hours north of the US-Mexico border, where she is expected to have a briefing roundtable with local officials and a few local ranchers.

East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham said the first lady's goal is to "learn and educate herself" about issues at the border, first hand, from those on the front lines and thank them for the sometimes dangerous work they do.

After roundtable she will get a tour of the intake center, a short-term holding facility, where families are being separated. The first lady will also have a private briefing at an intelligence operation center at the facility.

The overall goal of the Arizona visit, Grisham said, is to provide insight to Trump as she continues to "encourage family reunification" and urge Congress "to fix our broken immigration system."

"She recognizes it's a complex issue," Grisham said. "She definitely believes in strong border laws. She wants to make sure the kids are well taken care of."

