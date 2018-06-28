Trump casts doubt on Russian election meddling ahead of Putin summit

(CNN) President Donald Trump continues to cast doubt on US intelligence assessments that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential contest, just as his aides are finalizing details of his upcoming summit talks with President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!" Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. He went on to question why US law enforcement agencies weren't investigating other perceived influences on the election, which he has repeatedly said was rigged for his opponent Hillary Clinton.

"Where is the DNC Server, and why didn't Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn't Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!" he wrote.

The President's tweet was sent roughly a half hour before the White House announced that the two leaders will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, where they will "discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues."

Trump's summit with Putin is likely to draw criticism from the US President's domestic critics, who accuse him of currying favor with Putin, and jitter US allies, who fear Trump will take a less hawkish position with Russia on issues such as the annexation of Crimea and military exercises near the Russian border in eastern Europe.