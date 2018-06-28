Top Corey Stewart aide tweeted about Pizzagate, claimed Democrats killed Seth Rich

(CNN) A top aide to Virginia GOP Senate nominee Corey Stewart has shared a number of conspiracy theories on social media, including tweets about "Pizzagate" and Facebook posts parroting the popular far-right theory that top Democrats were responsible for the death of a Democratic National Committee staffer, a KFile review has found.

The aide, Noel Fritsch, also shared anti-Muslim sentiments, calling gun-free zones and Muslims "a deadly combination," and objected to LGBT people being discussed on National Public Radio. He also commented on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last August, saying, "One group had a permit to assemble" between them and the counter-protesters.

Stewart, for whom Fritsch works as a consultant and spokesman, won the Republican primary earlier this month, defeating conservative state legislator Nick Freitas to become the party's challenger to incumbent senator Tim Kaine. Stewart, chair of the Prince WIlliam County Board of Supervisors, gained notoriety during his failed bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2017 with his defenses of the Confederate flag and Confederate statues.

CNN's KFile reported earlier this month that Stewart paid anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim Wisconsin House candidate Paul Nehlen $759 as a "fundraising commission" during his gubernatorial bid. Stewart told The Washington Post that he distanced himself from Nehlen after he "started spewing a bunch of stupid stuff."

Fritsch previously worked as a consultant for Nehlen, who is running for the seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan. The Washington Examiner reported that Fritsch stopped that work in December 2017, when Breitbart News also cut ties with him after he made anti-Semitic tweets.