Jeb Bush was the 43rd governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007 and is the founder and chairman of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a nonprofit organization focused on state education reform. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Wednesday's decision by the US Supreme Court in the case of Janus v. the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is an opportunity for parents, educators and reformers to overcome two of the biggest obstacles to transforming education in America: the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

The court affirmed what the education reform community has long known -- all the work teachers unions do today is inherently political despite claims to the contrary. Fortunately, under the ruling, teachers in the 22 states where compulsory union dues were still legal will no longer be forced to support a political agenda against their will and in violation of their First Amendment rights.

Teachers unions have long been able to put the agenda of a few above the interests of the broader membership they are paid to serve. Over the last several decades, teachers unions, movements historically organized to protect the rights of educators, have veered staggeringly far from their stated mission.

It's hard to believe teachers union bosses don't have more pressing issues to address given the state of our schools.