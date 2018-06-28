Separating children from their families is part of America's legacy

David A. Love is a writer and commentator based in Philadelphia. He contributes to a number of publications, including Atlanta Black Star, theGrio.com, WHYY and Al Jazeera. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The fact that only six of the 2,000 migrant children who were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border have been released is upsetting, especially when we have seen the conditions that these children are being held in.

People react to the fenced-in detention centers for children and babies and say this is not America. But sadly, they are mistaken; this is very much America, the America that always was. Throughout its history, America has created psychological trauma by abducting and imprisoning children, and separating families for their race, color and nationality.

The allegations are gut wrenching, and we don't know how many children may have or continue to face these conditions.

Understanding how America arrived to such a cruel and sadistic place -- acts of gratuitous violence and, according to the president of the American Association of Pediatrics, "government-sanctioned child abuse" -- requires we identify those who champion these horrific policies.

Richard Spencer, the white nationalist who helped organize last year's deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, claims to have mentored Miller while they were both at Duke University. But Miller has denied Spencer's claims, saying that he has "absolutely no relationship with Mr. Spencer. I completely repudiate his views, and his claims are 100 percent false."

Jeff Sessions' zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting all people who cross the southwest border has its origins in the "Undesirable Aliens Act," as ProPublica reported. Enacted by President Hoover in 1929 and originating in World War I, the statute -- which makes it a crime for foreigners to come into the country through an unlawful entry point -- enjoyed critical support from eugenicists and white supremacists who believed in the superiority of the Nordic race and viewed immigrants as criminals, vermin and bacteria, and subhuman mongrels.

Five years earlier, the government already had passed harsh restrictions with the Immigration Act of 1924. The law established an immigration quota, discriminated against Southern and Eastern Europeans and favored people from Northern and Western Europe, and banned Asian immigrants.

In fact, Adolf Hitler found inspiration in these racist US immigration laws. "At present there exists one State which manifests at least some modest attempts that show a better appreciation of how things ought to be done in this matter," Hitler wrote in Mein Kampf in 1925. "It is not, however, in our model German Republic but in the U.S.A. that efforts are made to conform at least partly to the counsels of commonsense. By refusing immigrants to enter there if they are in a bad state of health, and by excluding certain races from the right to become naturalized as citizens, they have begun to introduce principles similar to those on which we wish to ground the People's State."

Many people, who would like to think that we have come a long way from America's past, are reacting with outrage when they view the images and hear the sounds of crying children as they are separated from their parents. While some have said it is "un-American," not only is this part of our past, this is present-day America.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security found 20,000 beds for the planned indefinite detention of families seeking asylum, a 500% increase from existing capacity. We are witnessing another shameful moment in US history, in which a president is placating his base of supporters who fear an America in which white people no longer rule. "Make America Great Again" is the clarion call of white people who believe they are an endangered species due to immigration, civil rights protections and programs of racial inclusion.

Jailed migrant children are not attending summer camp or boarding school, as Laura Ingraham so callously put it.

Children are being taken away from their parents and placed into what can only be described as internment camps. Let it sink in for a moment, and realize the Trump presidency must come to an end and Trump must no longer be president, whether through resignation or impeachment. Whether democracy survives depends on our capacity to acknowledge and learn from this horrible legacy, and our will to not repeat it.