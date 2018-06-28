German police investigate 21 deaths linked to poisoned sandwiches

Berlin (CNN) Authorities are investigating the deaths of 21 people at a company in Germany after an employee was allegedly caught poisoning a colleague's lunch.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder at a company in the northwestern town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock, said the police in nearby Bielefeld, where the man lives. Police did not name the suspect.

He was seen on a security camera opening a co-worker's lunchbox and putting a substance on the sandwich inside, the police said in a statement.

A small bottle of "powdery substance" was found in the suspect's bag after he was taken into custody, police said.

The sandwich's owner had raised the alarm earlier after discovering an unknown substance smeared on his lunch. He informed his company's management, who in turn notified police.

