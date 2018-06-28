Story highlights The 16,000-square-meter site is one of the largest archaeological digs in Europe

Among the findings: an animal skull, pottery, building structures, bones, coins

(CNN) A Neolithic trackway dating to 2300 B.C. was uncovered in a nondescript field in Suffolk, on the east coast of England, thanks to a power company.

Among the findings at the site were the skull of an auroch -- an extinct species of wild cattle dating to about 4000 B.C. -- as well as pottery, building structures, bones, coins and poles to designate the route of the ancient trackway, the centerpiece of this particular excavation. Trackways are ancient roadways that formed when people or animals repeatedly tread the same path.

Our #EastAngliaONE windfarm archaeological dig has uncovered a 30m rare Neolithic wooden trackway dating from 2,300 BC - that's over 4,000 years old! Here's a look at the team in action, unearthing some vital pieces of history #archaeology #Suffolk #renewables #legacy pic.twitter.com/rhY4sC3Coa — ScottishPower (@ScottishPower) June 28, 2018

"Undoubtedly this is a site of international archaeological significance. It is exceptionally rare to find preserved organic materials from the Neolithic period, and we will learn a great deal from this discovery," said Richard Newman, associate director at Wardell Armstrong, the company overseeing the dig.

The site -- which is 16,000 square meters -- is one of the largest archaeological digs in Europe. Though the site dates to the Neolithic time period, considered to be the later part of the Stone Age, the project has uncovered artifacts from the Bronze Age, Iron Age, Roman and Medieval periods, as well.

An arrowhead discovered at the site.

Scottish Power, an energy supplier, is installing underground cables linking the mainland with an offshore wind farm. However, in England, before a company can undertake any large infrastructure project, it has to commission a large archaeological investigation, according to Claire Halley, education and outreach officer for Wardell Armstrong and an archaeologist herself.

