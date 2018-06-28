Supreme Court change sparks birth control discussions

(CNN) The news of Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement prompted some women to turn to Twitter to encourage others to get an IUD. An intrauterine device can prevent pregnancy for up to 12 years.

Conversations around IUDs spiked on Twitter after Kennedy's retirement announcement on Wednesday. Some women posted to encourage others to get long-term birth control immediately or to offer up information about their experiences with the devices.

Planned Parenthood said Thursday it was too soon to tell whether more requests were coming in for IUDs since Kennedy's retirement announcement.



On Twitter this week, some women urged others not to put off getting an IUD.



Not to sound alarmist but getting an IUD wouldn't be the worst idea in the world if you've been thinking about it and putting it off — DigitalBridget 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) June 27, 2018





Others also encouraged men to get their "tubes snipped."

Ladies, if you have the means, get an IUD now. Abortion rights are threatened in the next SCOTUS term. Fellas, get those tubes snipped. All us broads are gonna be handmaided. — Eden Riegel (@edenriegel) June 27, 2018





Kennedy "was the vote that was keeping Roe v. Wade the law of the land," said Jeffrey Toobin, CNN's chief legal analyst. "That is done. Roe v. Wade is going to be overturned."

Toobin expects states to begin passing laws that would challenge Roe v. Wade.