Growing marijuana could make these furry creatures an endangered species

(CNN) They're furry, part of the weasel family, and may become endangered -- partly because of marijuana.

The Humboldt martens are small, bushy-tailed creatures, and eat a diet of squirrels, chipmunks, birds as well as insects, fruits and reptiles. There's fewer than 200 of them left in California, and an estimated few hundreds in Oregon.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended that the martens should be listed as threatened or endangered species , which will be considered by the California Fish and Game Commission. The Humboldt martens are currently considered species of concern.

Humboldt martens are found in California and Oregon.

The Humboldt martens' habitats are being damaged by all sorts of threats: logging, wildfires, urbanization, climate change, diseases, exposure to toxins and marijuana cultivation, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife report issued this month.

