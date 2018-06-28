Heat-stable drug could save thousands of women's lives

(CNN) A new formulation of a drug that prevents excessive bleeding after childbirth could save thousands of women's lives around the world, according to a new study.

Postpartum hemorrhaging (PPH) -- or excessive bleeding after childbirth -- claims the lives of tens of thousands of women a year and is generally treated with a drug called oxytocin.

A package of carbetocin

But the new research found a new version of the drug carbetocin, that does not require refrigeration, is as effective as oxytocin in preventing this form of hemorrhage. Oxytocin, must be stored at cool temperatures -- between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius (35.6-46.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Carbetocin is already known to be safe and effective at preventing hemorrhage but this reformulation used in the study offers an alternative without the challenge of cold transport and storage.

In countries that do not have the storage capacity to hold oxytocin, many women are denied this life saving treatment, according to the WHO study published on Wednesday.

"For many years we have been looking for a heat stable product that could be as effective as the oxytocin, and today we can say that we have it," said Ms Mariana Widmer, Technical Officer at WHO Department of Reproductive Health and Research, lead author of the study.